Nick Gier

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob inspired by Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Their goal was to stop the counting of electoral votes for the 2020 election. So far, 950 people have been arrested and 192 have been incarcerated for their offenses.

On Jan. 8, 2022, supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia, the nation’s capital. They charged that the October election had been rigged, and they demanded that the military restore Bolsonaro to office.

Nick Gier of Moscow taught religion and philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Read his columns at nfgier.com. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.

