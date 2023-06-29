Easton Eddie

Easton Eddie

Have you ever wondered how the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) contributes to a sustainable future for Idaho? One way that the Idaho National Laboratory has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability is through its Net-Zero Initiative.

Net-Zero Initiatives strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, resulting in a carbon footprint that is essentially neutral. Reducing these emissions is important because it can help decrease the frequency of extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding and drought. INL’s Net-Zero Executive Program Director Jhansi Kandasamy was recently interviewed on Sustainable Idaho about INL’s zero emission focus. In her interview, Kandasamy discussed the importance of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency measures, carbon capture and storage technology, and nuclear energy breakthroughs as integral parts of NL's current net-zero project.

This column is authored by Easton Eddie and based on KISU Sustainable Idaho podcasts, airing weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Easton is a Biomedical Science student at Utah Tech University. This column and the podcast are sponsored by the Portneuf Resource Council, a local nonprofit that advocates for clean water and clean energy in Southeast Idaho. To learn more, go to www.portneufresourcecouncil.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

Yes, get rid of the Environmental in your title....

Hire a woman from india.....and adopt the green

Energy scam agenda........nothing suspect in that.

Just start building some nuclear power plants before we are in a world of hurt.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.