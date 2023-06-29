Have you ever wondered how the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) contributes to a sustainable future for Idaho? One way that the Idaho National Laboratory has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability is through its Net-Zero Initiative.
Net-Zero Initiatives strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, resulting in a carbon footprint that is essentially neutral. Reducing these emissions is important because it can help decrease the frequency of extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding and drought. INL’s Net-Zero Executive Program Director Jhansi Kandasamy was recently interviewed on Sustainable Idaho about INL’s zero emission focus. In her interview, Kandasamy discussed the importance of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency measures, carbon capture and storage technology, and nuclear energy breakthroughs as integral parts of NL's current net-zero project.
The goal of INL is to achieve that balance and attain net-zero emissions by 2031 by eliminating or offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions from its 357 buildings, 605 vehicles and around 5,400 staff operations dispersed throughout its roughly 900-square-mile site. This ambitious goal not only corresponds with global efforts to combat climate change, but it also serves as a model for other companies and industries to follow.
In order to achieve these goals, organizations like INL can dramatically lower their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener energy future by switching to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Kandasamy emphasizes the importance of expanding the use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel sources. Another critical step toward reaching net-zero emissions is improving energy efficiency. Kandasamy stresses the importance of businesses adopting energy-efficient technologies, optimizing their processes and reducing energy waste. These actions not only cut carbon emissions but also save money and increase operational efficiency.
Further, INL's research and development efforts contribute to Net-Zero Initiatives in two areas. The first area is carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology where INL’s work has been essential for the advancement of CCS technology and its economic viability. CCS allows carbon dioxide emissions to be captured and stored, preventing them from being released into the atmosphere. Second, INL’s research in nuclear energy has contributed to breakthroughs like compact modular reactors and enhanced nuclear fuels, which provide cleaner and more efficient energy sources.
INL's net-zero initiative, spearheaded by Jhansi Kandasamy, exemplifies the organization's commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices. Through a multifaceted approach that includes renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon capture and storage, and advancements in nuclear energy, INL is laying the groundwork for a future where carbon neutrality is achieved. By prioritizing collaboration, research and innovation, INL is not only contributing to Idaho's sustainable development but also serving as a role model for organizations worldwide. We applaud and support the efforts of INL and its dedicated team as they work towards a net-zero future, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable planet. For more information on how INL’s is using research to achieve net-zero emissions for buildings, vehicles, operations and vendors by 2031, visit INL.gov/net-zero.
This column is authored by Easton Eddie and based on KISU Sustainable Idaho podcasts, airing weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Easton is a Biomedical Science student at Utah Tech University. This column and the podcast are sponsored by the Portneuf Resource Council, a local nonprofit that advocates for clean water and clean energy in Southeast Idaho. To learn more, go to www.portneufresourcecouncil.org.
Yes, get rid of the Environmental in your title....
Hire a woman from india.....and adopt the green
Energy scam agenda........nothing suspect in that.
Just start building some nuclear power plants before we are in a world of hurt.
