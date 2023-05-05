On April 26, 2023, the Honorable Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, G. Richard Bevan, issued a Proclamation Honoring Idahoans Who Serve as Jurors. Among other things, the proclamation designates that the week of May 8 to 12, 2023, is “Jury Appreciation Week” in Idaho.
Jury duty is not for the faint of heart. It’s hard work. In a criminal trial, jurors are asked to perform one of the most challenging duties of citizenship; to sit in judgment on facts that will determine the guilt or innocence of the person or persons accused. The same holds true in civil jury trials in which jurors again sit in judgment of fellow citizens and are often asked to assign fault, or blame and to award money damages to the injured party. Whether it’s a criminal or a civil case, the judge becomes the referee, or the umpire conducting the trial in accordance with the rules that apply and each of those citizens called to serve as a juror becomes a judge.
At the commencement of each jury trial, I speak to potential jurors about the importance of their service. I believe that most, if not all Idaho judges do. I emphasize that the call to jury duty is a high and noble calling. I remind them that Thomas Jefferson once said: “Trial by jury is the anchor of all liberties.”
Nonetheless, at the beginning of jury selection a sense of reluctance often fills the air. Some potential jurors express anger, but most seem to wonder, “Why me? Why today?” Jurors are asked to have their daily lives interrupted to perform a civic duty that takes them away from their jobs, their college educations, and their families at least during the selection of the jury, if not for the days that follow. Still, we try to impress upon potential jurors that no one should avoid fulfilling their obligation except under the most pressing circumstances and that the call upon their time does not come frequently and is a vital obligation of citizenship in our state and country.
Many potential jurors express valid reasons to be excused and some ask to be excused before trial, but most judges will insist that all summoned jurors will report. We know that we are interrupting your lives, but the interruption will usually be for the first morning of trial for most. Even when summoned, the odds that one will actually be selected from your pool of jurors to judge a case are fairly low.
Also, few persons are exempt from service on a jury. In fact, one of our local judges recently received his jury summons as did my wife. Service on a jury affords each of us an opportunity to be a part of the judicial process, by which the legal affairs and liberties of fellow citizens are decided and protected under our form of government. The right to trial by jury was established in our U.S. Constitution and is restated in the Idaho Constitution. That is true for both criminal and civil trials. You, as the citizens, have the right and duty to decide guilt or innocence in a criminal trial and to determine the prevailing party in a civil trial.
That being said, this is a challenging time for our citizens, society and the court system in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the orders of the Idaho Supreme Court that suspended jury trials for in excess of twenty months. The backlog of jury trials grew immensely following the first order suspending jury trials in March of 2020 and as a result, jury trials seem to be more frequent than before March 2020. We can only conduct them one at a time
So, it would seem then that the judicial system is going to ask more of us. Here in Bannock County, we have made some recent changes and improvements that should help you, the citizens of our community, if you should receive a summons for jury duty.
First, we have some new faces. Victoria (Tori) Hall became our jury commissioner in late September 2022. She was appointed by Jason Dixon, our elected Bannock County clerk, with my approval as our judicial district’s administrative district judge in late September 2022. Jason brought forward a capable, diligent and experienced member of his staff of deputy clerks to take on this important role and frankly, she hit the ground running. Tori is assisted by another new face, Natasha Barnes, another of his deputy clerks. Jason has staffed the office of the jury commissioner with Natasha as a part-time assistant, so that we will not miss a beat when Tori may need some time off or takes vacation.
Second, the Bannock County Information and Technology Department has developed a user-friendly website to help jurors navigate their call to service. The website is interactive and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help jurors respond to their summons, to access information, and to answer many of their questions.
Third, the system we use to select, notify and communicate with jurors has been upgraded. Again, Jason Dixon agreed to accept a new jury management system offered through the Idaho Supreme Court. Bannock County was among the first counties to pilot this system, which is called Enterprise Jury. Although the right to a jury trial is guaranteed in the state constitution, Idaho’s counties have historically handled most of the costs of jury management. In the past, each county purchased its own software to manage jury selection, issue and mail summonses, and track juror attendance to pay jurors.
The Idaho Supreme Court has offered, free of charge, a jury selection management system for counties that wish to use it. Counties are now requesting this system as their own systems are being decommissioned or are no longer supported. The system provides augmented and integrated services, but these additional services result in a charge to the Supreme Court. They include the system vendor printing and mailing summonses, text notifications to prospective jurors, and the ability to scan and upload information from juror questionnaires. Bannock County has accepted and implemented this system.
Next, we have real good news. Until April 1, 2023, a juror was summoned to serve a full month in Bannock County. Tori, Jason Dixon and Kerry Hong, our trial court administrator, took a close look at our pool of potential jurors and determined that we could reduce the burden on our citizens. Except in an exceptional case that requires more than 2 weeks of trial, jury duty is now reduced to one-half of a month. This reduces the impact of jury service upon a potential juror’s employment or education and family.
And, there are still more good things to come. The office of the Jury Commissioner is now close to finalizing an informational pamphlet for jurors to help them understand and navigate their jury service. The latest draft, which I’ve now seen, is excellent.
We are working to improve your experience as jurors in Bannock County. And believe we have done so. Along with the Bannock County Commissioners, Jason Dixon, all of our Sixth District Judges and I express our gratitude and appreciation of your service as jurors, past, present and future.
Rick Carnaroli serves as 6th District judge for the state of Idaho.
