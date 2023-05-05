Rick Carnaroli

On April 26, 2023, the Honorable Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, G. Richard Bevan, issued a Proclamation Honoring Idahoans Who Serve as Jurors. Among other things, the proclamation designates that the week of May 8 to 12, 2023, is “Jury Appreciation Week” in Idaho.

Jury duty is not for the faint of heart. It’s hard work. In a criminal trial, jurors are asked to perform one of the most challenging duties of citizenship; to sit in judgment on facts that will determine the guilt or innocence of the person or persons accused. The same holds true in civil jury trials in which jurors again sit in judgment of fellow citizens and are often asked to assign fault, or blame and to award money damages to the injured party. Whether it’s a criminal or a civil case, the judge becomes the referee, or the umpire conducting the trial in accordance with the rules that apply and each of those citizens called to serve as a juror becomes a judge.

Rick Carnaroli serves as 6th District judge for the state of Idaho.

