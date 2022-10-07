Humans have searched for the fountain of youth for centuries, but no one so far has found a spring that grants immortality. On that note, my friend Lance suggested I read the book, “Lifespan: Why We Age And Why We Don’t Have To,” written by David Sinclair, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School, with Matthew LaPlante, an associate professor of journalism.
If you hanker for immortality you might want to read this book. Some key takeaways are that aging is a disease process that can be slowed or reversed; that humans born today can expect lifespans of 110-plus years with 150 being possible; and that these increases are obtainable while retaining quality of life.
The book contains some heavy reading, but the author’s main premise is that similar life expansions have been created for mice in lab studies, and Sinclair contends the technological leap to humans isn’t far off.
Scientists have discovered wonderful things that have improved our health and lifespans, but I agree with a concern expressed by Sinclair’s son discussed in the book that acting to increase human pressure upon the planet is questionable given our species current trajectory.
Professor Sinclair’s response to his son’s ethical query was the optimistic view human creativity will solve the problems we currently face. I’d say the jury is still out on that supposition.
There are those who contend the planet can handle additional billions of humans (with expanded lifespans?), but I’m with television host Bill Maher on this one — what our planet needs is to reduce human population and toss government-supported growth models. Encouraging further population expansion is reckless on our resource and space constrained globe.
The world is fast awakening to the need to control our carbon impact upon this planet. Between scorching droughts, devastating fires, horrific storms and rising sea levels, the evidence is mounting that drastic change is needed. Critics say we can’t afford the cost of reducing our use of carbon — given what we have been experiencing/witnessing, can we rationally afford to stay on our current path?
Approximately one third of all humans live within 60 miles of an oceanic coast. As sea levels rise, more displacement will occur, which will create more refugees, thereby increasing human conflict.
I recently watched the documentary “Kiss the Ground,” narrated by actor Woody Harrelson. The documentary focuses upon what agriculture can do to have a profound impact upon reducing our climate crisis. We live in a state where agriculture is key, and the film claims changing farming practices will substantially draw down carbon in the atmosphere.
The primary contention in “Kiss the Ground’ is that farmers worldwide should move to no-till agriculture that regenerates soil. Plants pull in and store tremendous amounts of carbon in the land. Most farmers till the earth and spray it with various chemicals. These actions gradually destroy the soil’s viability causing farmers to use fertilizers to sustain production levels, and tilling releases tremendous amounts of carbon into the atmosphere along with moisture.
I’m not a scientist, but the concept makes sense. Efforts are underway in many places to encourage countries to stop destroying rainforests, which store carbon while producing oxygen. It’s logical that preserving quality soil and vegetation on our massive crop lands would also be helpful — it’s the way Native Americans farmed before white colonization.
Watching “Kiss the Ground,” I wondered if farmers can make a viable living utilizing the practices discussed in the film. The documentary featured growers who claimed these practices improved their profitability and reduced their reliance upon crop subsidies.
It would be educational to hear from local farmers whether they believe no-till farming to regenerate soil quality could be economically viable in Idaho. The documentary suggests a rapid solution to our carbon overload can be achieved through regenerative farming, but it sounded too good to be true, and the show failed to provide input from farmers who might challenge the efficacy of the concept.
Before searching for immortality, we must reduce our carbon imprint to relieve pressure upon our distressed planet. “kissing the ground” appears to be rapidly achievable, and is a hope inspiring proposal that should be largely undertaken if the science detailed in the documentary holds carbon.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.