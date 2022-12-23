It's the time of the year where those who dwell in the information ecosphere of Fox News are bombarded with the “war on Christmas.” I am aware of this because I happen to watch Fox News. I watch Fox News to understand the way that folks on the cultural right think. Not the opinion shows, mind you, which are as useless as their counterparts on the left. Just the news — which is actually better than I expected.

I watch Fox News, and I am well aware that insofar as the network occasionally expresses its own political opinions, that they are conservative. It’s also true that most (but not all) of the anchors are conservatives. But neither fact proves that Fox's news reporting is untrustworthy.

