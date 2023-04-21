Dorothy Moon

The 2024 Republican presidential primary is shaping up to be one of the most consequential primaries of the last 40 years. Selecting the delegates who will decide the next Republican nominee can seem a complicated and arcane process.

Across the country, state Republican parties use different procedures to select delegates to send to the Republican National Convention. After the implosion of violence and mayhem at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, the Democrats moved to implement a series of primary elections, where voters cast a secret ballot for eligible candidates. A primary allows voters the semblance of participation in a process still largely controlled by “super delegates” and party insiders. For a time, Republicans largely copied this model. But unlike Democrats, Republicans have never allowed party bosses to wield outsized control of the nominating convention.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

