Mike Crapo

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo

I have had the great opportunity this month to recognize 21 Idahoans with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. I created the award in 2002 to honor Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans.

Veterans organizations across Idaho nominate the awardees. The Spirit of Freedom Award is presented in two categories: veterans and volunteers who assist veterans. Oftentimes, the award categories overlap, as Idaho veterans who have served our country return home and continue to give generously of their time and resources to helping fellow veterans, military families and many others. The 371 awardees to date represent the many deserving Idahoans who lift up others with their gifts of service and thoughtful care.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.