Earlier this month, Idaho’s leftist press gloated about the State Supreme Court’s decision that the Attorney General’s Office must rewrite the blanket primary/ranked-choice voting ballot initiative. What they’re not telling you is that this actually marks a triumph for the AG and for all Idahoans who value the truth.

The ballot initiative that Reclaim Idaho is collecting signatures for are complex strategies that essentially sideline political parties from the primary process, enabling Democrats, independents and even socialists to determine your nominee for the general election. Rather than ensuring the security of our elections, Reclaim Idaho aims to complicate our electoral system with California-style voting mechanisms.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

hkavila

Your pejorative comments or so typical of hate, discrimination and intolerance. I think we have had enough of that attitude to last a life time. Grow up

