One of the most upside-down features of our new Republican Party cabal is their disdain for science. At a whim, they’ll push a cable news headline they don’t completely understand, against peer-reviewed and reputably published science. This trend is anything but “conservative.”
American conservatives are traditionally and inherently pro-science. “Conservative” here is defined as “supporting the form of government adopted at the last popular revolution.” In America that means the classical liberal free market system advanced by the Declaration of Independence and codified in the current U.S. Constitution. The Declaration’s author, Thomas Jefferson, explained that “the main object of all science is the freedom and happiness of man.”
This view contrasts sharply with communist doctrine. Marxists deny “objective truth” and trash scientific breakthroughs as widening the gap between industrialists and workers. Conservative thinkers from Friedman to Sowell forcefully disagree with Marx, touting science as the ultimate tide lifting all ships, the free market’s more enduring solution to poverty, disease and suffering.
David J. Kent, author of “Lincoln: The Fire of Genius,” wrote that America’s first Republican President “saw science and technology as something that could improve the lives of all Americans. He saw a mechanism by which all men could better their condition.”
Eisenhower’s Secretary of Agriculture, Ezra Taft Benson, criticized farm subsidies and supply controls. In a July 1954 Atlantic article, Benson laid out his “more workable farm policy” based on science, claiming “permanent progress of agriculture has stemmed from research, education, scientific development, improved marketing and better production methods.”
But this respect for science is absent from recently installed Republican power-brokers. Doyle Beck of Idaho Falls cannot mention Monsanto without regurgitating Greenpeace’s trashing the very science that Secretary Benson praised. A resolution to halt agricultural biotechnology nearly passed the GOP Central Committee and was only voted down when Wayne Hurst, a nationally recognized farm leader and regional GOP chair, debunked the non-science in the resolution.
Similarly, a recent GOP convention in Nampa considered banning fifth-generation (5G) mobile broadband. I watched as cabal leaders rolled their eyes while letting the resolution pass through committee. Political convention floors are not ideal places to debate non-ionizing radiation, but thanks to a few health physicists in attendance the party avoided embarrassment.
Greenhouse gas science is a particularly acute weakness for these party leaders. The best way to dismantle the Biden administration’s climate-fad-of-the-moment pandering is with articulate science-based analysis. But that means bringing solid, peer-reviewed research to the table, not relying on the latest trendy meme on the Fox Nation app.
Likewise, scientific evidence is emerging that Democrats did harm bypassing vaccine “advisability” to impose vaccine “imperativeness.” But explaining this difference is tricky, is undermined by unscientific anti-vax rhetoric, and any such critique starts with recognition that vaccines save lives.
This last week the Idaho Republican Party issued an emergency “action alert” calling on party faithful to oppose, in its entirety, a bill proposed by the Idaho Medical Association. The bill suggests adding three things not to be considered “murder by abortion”: a) removal of a dead unborn child, b) removal of an ectopic or molar pregnancy, or c) treatment of a woman who is no longer pregnant.
There was a time, not long ago, when credibility mattered. If a party were to advance a medical opinion, it would never spam unsupported “action alerts.” Instead, a carefully crafted opinion editorial would be signed by the most knowledgeable medical practitioners within the party. If you cannot find any such credible expert, you might concede possibly being on the wrong side of science.
Science has needed conservative support in the past, and perhaps needs it more than ever now. Marxists and progressives will never fill that role. It falls to conservatives to show how freedom enhances the human condition. Science is, and always has been, an essential part of that answer.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.