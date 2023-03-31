Trent Clark

One of the most upside-down features of our new Republican Party cabal is their disdain for science. At a whim, they’ll push a cable news headline they don’t completely understand, against peer-reviewed and reputably published science. This trend is anything but “conservative.”

American conservatives are traditionally and inherently pro-science. “Conservative” here is defined as “supporting the form of government adopted at the last popular revolution.” In America that means the classical liberal free market system advanced by the Declaration of Independence and codified in the current U.S. Constitution. The Declaration’s author, Thomas Jefferson, explained that “the main object of all science is the freedom and happiness of man.”

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

