Access to clean water and protection from extreme weather aren’t luxuries. They are a matter of survival, both today and for future generations. This is top of mind as Idaho faces blistering record-breaking temperatures and potential water shortages. But when it comes to addressing our changing climate, too many politicians have been content to kick the can down the road indefinitely. It is especially true in Idaho where the Republican supermajority has responded by ignoring and often denying the problem.

Fortunately, Democrats are acting on the truth that addressing climate change is necessary and goes hand-in-hand with building a thriving economy.

Lauren Necochea is a Democrat representing Idaho's District 19, House Seat A.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Kirk Lazarus.....as Lincoln Osiris, said......

Never go full retard.

Jesus woman.....you are officially, Queen of the

Cult of global warming. The reason our electricity rates are skyrocketing is because we are subsidizing the thousands of wind farms with

Our electricity rates as well as our taxes. You are

Just like the red witch Melisandre....the night is

Dark and full of terrors.....with your global warming fear tactics. Summer is hot, winter is cold.....and it always has been. Hurricanes and tornadoes and droughts and ice ages occurred

For millions of years before man and we have

Nothing to do with it. You Heavens Gate cultists

Really need to drink the kool-aid and get it over with so the rest of us can live normal lives.

Report Add Reply

