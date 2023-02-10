Kylie Cooper

A couple suffers the loss of their unborn baby and are sent to me for help. In the clinic room, the emotional pain is palpable. As a maternal-fetal medicine physician, I’m here to help them through this unimaginable circumstance. At the end of our time together, they’re hopeful for another child someday. They tell me that in a future pregnancy they hope I can care for them because they trust me and feel safe. Sadly, when they are pregnant again, I will no longer be here. I am leaving Idaho because of the abortion bans.

I came to Idaho to work as a maternal-fetal medicine physician, someone who cares for the most complicated pregnancies. I was excited and optimistic to use my expertise to make an impact in the lives of others and to improve reproductive health care and pregnancy outcomes in the state. I made Idaho my home but then the abortion bans took effect. These laws have impacted the management of pregnancy complications and lowered the standard of care.

Kylie Cooper, MD, is currently a maternal-fetal medicine physician in Boise. She is the vice chair of the Idaho section for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

