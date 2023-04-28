John Rusche mug

John Rusche

Idaho Children are Primary is an advocacy organization whose mission is to evaluate and speak out to our governor and legislators on bills that have either a positive or negative effect on the children of our state. The ICAP board is composed of physicians, educators, parents and former legislators. There are Democrats, Republicans and independents on the board, all of whom through training and experience are acquainted with the issues faced by Idaho children and their families.

As in years past, we reviewed bills then introduced and submitted position papers to legislators on those significant ones that are expected to receive a floor vote. As always, we ask the question: “Is this good for Idaho’s kids?” We prepared a “Kids Matter Index” (KMI) summarizing the floor votes on bills of consequence to help constituents understand how their representatives and senators voted on issues of matter to their youngest constituents.

ICAP board member Dr. John Rusche is a retired legislator and pediatrician.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Red_in_Red

This is not a conservative organization, and they advocate for gender affirming care, i.e. puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children. Gross

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Democrats kids lives don't matter. Let them abort

Their babies and castrate their sons.....there's too

Many of them........allegedly 81 million.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.