Idaho Children are Primary is an advocacy organization whose mission is to evaluate and speak out to our governor and legislators on bills that have either a positive or negative effect on the children of our state. The ICAP board is composed of physicians, educators, parents and former legislators. There are Democrats, Republicans and independents on the board, all of whom through training and experience are acquainted with the issues faced by Idaho children and their families.
As in years past, we reviewed bills then introduced and submitted position papers to legislators on those significant ones that are expected to receive a floor vote. As always, we ask the question: “Is this good for Idaho’s kids?” We prepared a “Kids Matter Index” (KMI) summarizing the floor votes on bills of consequence to help constituents understand how their representatives and senators voted on issues of matter to their youngest constituents.
ICAP identified five bills that we felt were harmful to children. Of those five, only one (H071) became law. ICAP supported nine bills, and eight of those passed. There were other bills affecting kids that were either judged of less consequence or did not receive a floor vote and thus were not counted in this year’s KMI.
Forty-two of the 105 legislators scored 80 percent or better in this year’s Kids Matter Index (compared to 59 in 2022), and 23 members scored 100 percent, including both Democrats and Republicans (compared to 30 in 2022).
Unfortunately, 35 senators and representatives voted with children less than 50 percent of the time. Even worse, 19 of the legislators voted against kids’ issues more than three of four times, earning a KMI score of 25 percent or less.
People do not agree on everything; certainly, legislators do not. The support seen for children’s issues was significant, but it can and should be better. The median score on the KMI was 75 percent in the Senate and 72 percent in the House.
Idaho Children are Primary board members encourage voters, parents and the citizens of Idaho to look at how their representatives and senators voted on these important issues affecting all our kids. The Kids Matter Index (KMI) for 2023 and prior years can be found on our website: idahochildrenareprimary.org/2023kmi.
Contact your legislators to let them know how their votes affect you and your family. Ask for their reasoning, especially on the votes that can cause potential harm. Frank and open discussion about policies that affect our children is the best way to move forward for the good of all kids in Idaho.
ICAP board member Dr. John Rusche is a retired legislator and pediatrician.
This is not a conservative organization, and they advocate for gender affirming care, i.e. puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children. Gross
Democrats kids lives don't matter. Let them abort
Their babies and castrate their sons.....there's too
Many of them........allegedly 81 million.
