Dorothy Moon

National news outlets have recently taken an interest in Idaho’s prohibition on elective abortions. It’s not surprising, but it is further proof that the radicalization of our state is being coordinated by far-away organizations and out-of-state money.

Idaho’s prohibition on elective abortions went into effect after the United States Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In that case, the Supreme Court held that the U.S. Constitution does not contain an explicit or implied right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

Old Crow

Oh lord......please stop. It's a losing issue politically so why do we keep going there? Must I? Must I again so soon? Well if you insist.

Abortion is murder, yet a necessary evil. It is primarily liberals who get abortions It goes with the mentality. Abortion keeps democrats from breeding more democrats.....and that's a good thing. 20 million black babies aborted. 30 million white liberal babies aborted. That's 50 million fewer democrat voters.....Praise Jesus.

In Brazil they don't believe in abortion either....

So there are thousands of homeless kids in gangs

Rampaging through the streets robbing tourists and attacking people. It got so bad that the police sent out death squads to deal with the problem.

We don't need those problems here....do you really want those antifa types breeding? Do you really want BLM and black panthers breeding? We should be offering a free tax payer funded abortion....with

Every sterilization. Wake up Republicans.

