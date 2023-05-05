Char Tovey

Members of the Idaho GOP Executive Committee are attempting to remove the state IFRW (Idaho Federation of Republican Women) president from voting status. Rule 2023-07 was submitted at the January Idaho GOP 2023 Winter meeting. Due to time constraints, the rule was tabled until the June 2023 Summer meeting. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on any state party matters if the rule is passed. This voting position has been held since 1972. For 50 years, the Republican Women have not only had a seat at the table, but also a vote. Quite simply, no vote means no voice.

For the past 50 years, Republican women have changed the political landscape by managing campaign offices, making phone calls, organizing and executing events, working at the polls during elections, running for office and making sure the Republican message was understood. The Republican Women are the workers of this party.

Char Tovey is the second vice president for the Idaho Federation of Republican Women.

