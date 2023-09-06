Dorothy Moon

In response to the Legislature removing the March presidential primary, the Idaho Republican Party State Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to host a presidential nominating caucus on March 2, 2024. Without this caucus, more than half a million Republicans in Idaho will have no say in our own nomination for president.

Now, the Senate President Pro Tempore is circulating a petition for the Legislature to call itself back into session, but only to hear a bill to create a presidential primary on the third Tuesday in May. This is an absolute non-starter for the Idaho Republican Party.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

