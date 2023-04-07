Scott Bedke mug

For more than 20 years, I have had the honor of spending the beginning of each new year at the Idaho Capitol, working hard to do right by those who entrusted me to be their voice at the Statehouse and to continue to make Idaho the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family. The 2023 legislative session was no different. While my role may have changed, as your new lieutenant governor, I am proud of the work my legislative colleagues and I accomplished this year for the betterment of Idaho and its citizens.

A successful business climate begins with a good education system. This year, the state legislature focused on school choice, empowering parents, supporting Idaho’s public schools and recognizing the crucial role of good teachers in every classroom. It is now Idaho law to keep parents in the driver’s seat of their child’s education and encourage consistent, transparent communication between parents and schools.

