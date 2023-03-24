Dennis Mansfield

Idaho, like the rest of the nation, is in the midst of a fentanyl crisis. Not only is fentanyl deadly, it is often laced into other knockoff pills or drugs — even black-market vape cartridges. Often, a person won’t know they’ve put the lethal synthetic drug into their body until it’s too late. One mistake, if not deadly, could result in mandatory years behind Idaho prison bars.

As the father of a drug-addicted adult son, I can tell you firsthand that addiction is a family disease. My son did not survive it, and 14 years after his death, our family is and will always be forever changed. It’s why I know with every bone in my body that addicts are rarely cured by consequences. In fact, prison time hardened my son in what my family and I called a free “community college” for drugs and a life of crime.

Dennis Mansfield is a business coach, lobbyist and the author of "Beautiful Nate" (Simon & Schuster), about the death of his oldest son, Nate Mansfield, to drugs. He was the founder of a staffed, safe and sober housing organization that helped many ex-addicts and ex-inmates gain freedom from drugs. He is a longtime conservative political leader in Idaho. His website is www.DennisMansfield.com.

