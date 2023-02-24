“A party platform is an actual guide to the course a party will take once it comes to power,” said Ronald Reagan running against Jimmy Carter in 1976. He added, “The Democratic platform charts the most dangerous course for the nation since the Egyptians tried a shortcut through the Red Sea.”
Why publicize a party’s game plan? Simple, because platforms aren’t strategy. They are, as Reagan said, a vision of where government would go if those running on that platform are elected. Platforms are a sales brochure, a “why you should vote for me!” prospectus.
But in a lop-sided party state, it is tempting to view the dominant party’s platform as a way to short-circuit the legislative process. “If it’s in the platform, I can force enactment out of pure party loyalty.” This is a perversion of what platforms should be, and such blackmail is destructive to the actual manner prescribed for “passing laws” ordained by our Constitution.
Here are some “watchouts” that can gut the real strength of a party platform:
1. Too wordy: A rule of thumb in sales is keep print to one page, two-sided. The Democrat’s platform in Idaho often hits that target. Republicans have an ever-expanding platform: 11 pages a decade ago, 18 pages now. Greater length is necessary as Republicans must actually govern and the public expects more substance. But to sway voters, a platform needs to be read, and when competing for eyeball time, brevity wins.
Pictures are worth ... well, you know. In 2024, Idaho parties should consider producing platform videos shareable on digital media.
2. Hasty drafting: Good writing takes time, critical editing, more time and then re-writing. Creating entire platforms in two days (like during conventions) yields products reflecting that rush.
Parties in Ohio, Indiana and Arizona have, in the past, expanded platform development through hearings across a state on localized topics. Sections on agriculture drafted after a hearing in the Magic Valley, or an energy plank after a hearing in Idaho Falls, could come to the convention and lend the platform both credibility and persuasion.
3. Sneaky changes: The 2010 Idaho GOP platform called on “our national leaders to refocus efforts in the war on drugs.” A 2022 subtle change altered that “to refocus efforts to discourage drug use and rehabilitate drug users.” Both versions sound good, right?
The difference, never mentioned or debated on the convention floor, is a platform that no longer calls for “reducing the illegal drug trade.” Blocking the influx of fentanyl into the United States is a key Republican talking point now missing from the Idaho platform.
4. Internal inconsistency: Promising not to raise tax from earners under $400,000 per year and then cracking down on “unreported tips” is “internally inconsistent.” Or maybe Democrats know of a wait staff job a lot more lucrative than anyone imagines.
Idaho’s Republican platform contains a terrible internal inconsistency. For decades, the party proclaimed life begins at conception, defined as the implantation of a fertilized egg in the uterus wall.
But last year added “fertilization” as the start of life, calling it murder to lose a “fertilized egg.” And that was no accident or drafting error. A young woman challenged the wording and was told “if she can justify the homicide as self-defense, she can escape penalty.” Since between 30 and 70 percent of fertilized eggs never implant, sexually active women should all start drafting “self-defense briefs.”
Haley Barbour, chair of the Republican National Committee in the early ’90s, said “a platform should be a statement of the transcending principles of truth that unite us.” Cramming into a platform fringe positions supported by slim majorities is no win. Such tactics cheapen the platform as a whole.
When done right, platforms make politics about ideas, and not personal agendas or cliquish power. Like anything worthwhile, eternal vigilance is needed to keep them in healthy working order.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
