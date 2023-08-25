Trent Clark

According to the New York Times, one sign of “right-wing” extremism is opposition to “globalist” institutions like the World Bank. Extreme or not, we’d all be better with the World Bank gone.

That is the inevitable conclusion when asking, “Why does the World Bank exist?” Superficially, the world’s largest multilateral lender helps countries in dire economic crises. But headquartered in Washington, D.C., the conglomerate of lending entities collectively known as the World Bank is one of the most extravagant “big spenders” in our nation’s capital.

Trent Clark is a Heritage Foundation Advisory Board member and a Heritage Action Sentinel. His work in Brazil and Central America helped to document the need for World Bank lending reforms.

