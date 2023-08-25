According to the New York Times, one sign of “right-wing” extremism is opposition to “globalist” institutions like the World Bank. Extreme or not, we’d all be better with the World Bank gone.
That is the inevitable conclusion when asking, “Why does the World Bank exist?” Superficially, the world’s largest multilateral lender helps countries in dire economic crises. But headquartered in Washington, D.C., the conglomerate of lending entities collectively known as the World Bank is one of the most extravagant “big spenders” in our nation’s capital.
One Capitol Hill economist, earning around $95,000 per year, once proposed hearings looking critically at the World Bank. Within months that same economist had switched employers, now working for the World Bank at slightly over $350,000 per year, with no taxes withheld per the multilateral host agreement. The hearings never happened.
The World Bank’s 9,000-plus employees face a schizophrenic identity crisis. Do they exist to help people? Or do they exist to help economies? Free-market economists say the two are inherently connected. Unfortunately, when policy is run exclusively by “rich men north of Richmond,” it is easy to rescue banks, bail out institutional investors, and save governments, while forgetting about people.
World Bank policies routinely guarantee timely installment payments while leaving a country with a large population of working poor.
For example, Sudan, experiencing 71 percent annual inflation, cannot hope to pay their foreign debts with their own daily-less-valuable currency. They need to earn dollars, yuan or euros. This is where the World Bank steps in to create a textile industry that exports for these “harder” currencies.
Since the currency in trade is the primary goal, the value, or price per garment, becomes “whatever will sell.” Sudanese textile workers find themselves competing with the lowest paid workers from Bangladesh or Indonesia. In fact, if material costs are higher, Sudanese wages must be even lower.
Banks get paid in the short run, but, over the long run, the industry is not sustainable, and the losers are the exploited workers and the American taxpayer on the hook for a bad investment.
The World Bank also takes advantage of the fact that it is big, multinational and headquartered far away in America. This allows the Bank to develop manufacturing and natural resources in ways that steamroll local property rights, ignoring environmental, cultural, or archeological barriers.
So, to the question “Why do we have a World Bank?” the answer is, “To lend money to things that no local investor, for sound economic reasons or respecting individual rights, can or will.”
Seeing this, conservatives on Capitol Hill, with the help of Heritage Foundation economists, developed tools to rein in the World Bank: 1) Foreign Agricultural Investment Reform (FAIR) and 2) the National Environmental Policy on International Financing (NEPIF). Both are now law.
FAIR says to the World Bank, “you can’t invest in agricultural goods sold into a market that is already priced below cost of production.” If it doesn’t make sense for the farmer, the loan should not be made.
NEPIF makes the World Bank perform environmental assessments similar to the “environmental impact statements” imposed on American businesses.
These two tools have already curtailed between 20 and 40 percent of the worst loans made by the World Bank. Further reforms are possible. FAIR’s concept could be extended to manufactured goods and minerals. And NEPIF can be expanded to require more public disclosure and citizen input.
When the World Bank can no longer make debt service loans that make no economic sense, and it must respect the environmental and cultural rights of local property owners, then it loses its unique purpose and its “advantage” over other local and private investors.
The best way to make the World Bank go away: keep answering the question “Why do we need it?” with a well-documented, internationally recognized “We don’t.”
Trent Clark is a Heritage Foundation Advisory Board member and a Heritage Action Sentinel. His work in Brazil and Central America helped to document the need for World Bank lending reforms.
