I'm perennially optimistic. I've maintained for as long as I've been writing columns that our best days are ahead. I understand how others might not share this confidence, but I think (or at least hope) that they just aren't looking far enough ahead. If, for instance, you were living in Germany in the 1930s you'd have probably not been too hopeful about the future either — and you'd have been right, but only for about a decade.

The evidence for a positive slope on the humanity versus time curve is overwhelming. We do encounter the occasional run of one step up and two steps back, but we always snap out of it. Unfortunately we're in one of those runs right now on the matter of free speech — which is in rough shape for a society which enshrines freedom of expression in the law.

