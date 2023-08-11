Soon the 6th Judicial District will have a new magistrate judge and a new district judge. We have already selected a new magistrate judge for Bannock County. David Penrod, a Pocatello lawyer for the past 20 plus years, was selected to replace the Honorable Thomas Clark who will retire on Aug. 31, 2023. Last week, four candidates interviewed for the district judge position that we have chambered in Caribou County to replace the Honorable Mitchell Brown, who will retire next month on Sept. 30, 2023.
The drafters of the state Constitution debated long and hard on the question of how Idaho was going to select its judges. Their choices still largely define Idaho’s current judicial system. Idaho’s judges are elected by the people. Idaho Supreme Court justices, Idaho Court of Appeals judges, district judges and magistrate judges are all chosen by the voters. Why then are our two newest judges being appointed instead of elected?
Our judicial system also recognizes the need to fill vacancies outside of election years in order to maintain the work of the courts and to keep cases moving towards resolution. It is difficult to keep a good number of cases moving when a vacancy arises. Generally, each judge has about 300 active case files. Some may have more, and some may have less. If a judge retires, or should become too ill to serve out his or her term, a vacancy of many months or even years would sorely affect the parties whose cases were assigned to that judge.
The framers of our Idaho Constitution anticipated the need to fill mid-term vacancies and tasked the Idaho Legislature with developing the laws that help fill judicial vacancies. So, the Idaho Legislature created an open and deliberate system that carefully scrutinizes potential appointees in order to promote and preserve the high standards of Idaho’s courts.
All of the processes currently in place with which to select a judge were created by the framers of Idaho’s Constitution or are set forth in state statutes created by the Idaho Legislature and signed into law by Idaho’s governor. Idaho law requires justices and judges to be at least 30 years old, U.S. citizens and lawfully registered to vote in Idaho, and legal residents of Idaho. In addition, the law requires that justices and judges shall be in good standing with the Idaho State Bar Association for at least two continuous years before they take office. Justices and judges must also either be licensed to practice law or have held judicial office within the U.S. (including territories or within the military) for at least 10 continuous years before they take office, or for at least five years for magistrate judges.
When judicial elections do occur judges and justices are found among the nonpartisan races on your ballot. This means they do not run under the banner of any political party. During a primary election, any voter can participate in these elections regardless of party affiliation. Like other elected positions, multiple people can compete for election to one judicial position. Each candidate for judicial office manages their own campaign with their race overseen by county election offices and the Idaho secretary of state. While the Idaho Supreme Court manages the state’s court system, neither it nor its administrative office have any part in judicial elections.
Besides Idaho’s general campaigning and ethics laws, all candidates for judicial office must follow the Idaho Code of Judicial Conduct. Idaho citizens want their judges to be and appear to be fair and impartial. The Code of Judicial Conduct requires all candidates, incumbent or newcomer, to be careful about their statements and associations while campaigning. Judicial candidates aren’t even allowed to know who donates to their campaigns.
The magistrate judge position was created by a statute enacted in 1971 as a result of the growth of our state and to meet the needs of Idaho’s growing population. The Idaho legislature created a unique type of election for our magistrate judges. Each stands for retention, meaning voters simply decide whether to keep a specific judge. There are no contested elections with multiple candidates for magistrate judge positions. A retention election retains the public’s voice while allowing magistrate judges — who handle the largest number and widest range of cases — to run on their records of service.
The vote required is 50 percent of the vote plus one additional vote in order to be retained. I was a magistrate judge from 2004 to 2018 and was retained by the voters three times. Even though I had no opponent in each retention election it was both gratifying and humbling to receive a vote of confidence each time from my community. I always felt that if half the voters had no confidence in me that I ought to be doing something else.
The appointment process is only used to fill an empty judicial seat outside of an election. If an appointed judge wants to keep their seat, they will always need the voters’ approval to do so.
For vacancies occurring during a term of office for a Supreme Court justice or a Court of Appeals or district judge the governor appoints a new judge or justice from a list of candidates vetted by the Idaho Judicial Council. The Idaho Judicial Council is a separate government body from the court system created by statute enacted by the Idaho Legislature The nine-person council includes judges, attorneys and members of the public all appointed by the governor and subject to approval by the Idaho Senate. The council is led by the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
The Judicial Council interviews applicants for the position and then selects three to four names to submit to the governor. The process may repeat if the governor asks for additional names, an option the governor can exercise once per position being filled. The public also plays a role in the appointment process. You can provide written comment on candidates and watch their interviews before the Judicial Council which are conducted in a public session. The interviews for Judge Brown’s successor were conducted by Zoom to minimize the length of any vacancy from office following Judge Brown’s retirement this fall and were live streamed on the Idaho Judicial Council website.
A new Supreme Court justice or Court of Appeals judge serves what’s left of their predecessor’s six-year term in office, then stands for election. A new district judge does the same — mostly. All district judges are up for election at the same time, every four years in May. But for district judges appointed close to the next election date may delay their first election to the next cycle. For example, I was appointed a district judge by Gov. Otter at the end of 2017. I took office in January of 2018 and the next election was to be four months later. So it was four years and four months later in May of 2022 that I had to run for election. That was the first time others could have run against me for election for my place on the district court.
For vacancies involving a magistrate judge a similar process is used but involves more local representation. Magistrate judge appointments are managed by one of Idaho’s seven district magistrate commissions. Compared to the Judicial Council, each district magistrate commission is larger with members also coming from local government, local communities, and the local bar association in the judicial district. The district magistrate commissions directly appoint the new judge themselves after taking public comment and you can watch their interviews as well.
A new magistrate judge first serves an 18-month probationary period during which their magistrate commission can remove them without cause. Their first election is then the first November general election after that period ends. So, Judge Penrod will begin his probationary period when he takes office on Sept. 1, 2023, and he would stand for retention election by the voters following a successful completion of probation in November of 2025.
