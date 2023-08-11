Rick Carnaroli

Rick Carnaroli 

Soon the 6th Judicial District will have a new magistrate judge and a new district judge. We have already selected a new magistrate judge for Bannock County. David Penrod, a Pocatello lawyer for the past 20 plus years, was selected to replace the Honorable Thomas Clark who will retire on Aug. 31, 2023. Last week, four candidates interviewed for the district judge position that we have chambered in Caribou County to replace the Honorable Mitchell Brown, who will retire next month on Sept. 30, 2023.

The drafters of the state Constitution debated long and hard on the question of how Idaho was going to select its judges. Their choices still largely define Idaho’s current judicial system. Idaho’s judges are elected by the people. Idaho Supreme Court justices, Idaho Court of Appeals judges, district judges and magistrate judges are all chosen by the voters. Why then are our two newest judges being appointed instead of elected?

Rick Carnaroli serves as 6th District judge for the state of Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.