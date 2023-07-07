Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

I recently celebrated my 67th birthday. Birthdays are far and away my favorite celebrations. You can have every other holiday. I like birthdays because they're a recognition of a really great day for your birth family and your very first day on this earth. It’s all very personal. I think that’s something that’s worth celebrating.

As one marks getting older, it’s natural to reminisce about the “good old days,” and I’ve been doing some of this. Sometimes I’m down with it, but sometimes I’m not. I don’t know if I think that the “good old days” were always better than now. In some ways, they certainly were not. By any objective standard, the world has come a long way in the last 67 years.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

