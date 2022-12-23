Jesse Robison

America is a major consumer of world resources — only China uses more energy. One study estimated between four to five planet earths would be required to provide the global human population the same level of resources that are consumed on a per capita basis in the United States.

China has surpassed America as the largest producer of goods in the world. Despite that, we still consume more overall resources per capita than any other country; recycling is one way we reduce our consumption.

