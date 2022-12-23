America is a major consumer of world resources — only China uses more energy. One study estimated between four to five planet earths would be required to provide the global human population the same level of resources that are consumed on a per capita basis in the United States.
China has surpassed America as the largest producer of goods in the world. Despite that, we still consume more overall resources per capita than any other country; recycling is one way we reduce our consumption.
Less consumption means less pressure upon resources and reduced pollution — that’s a winning combination.
Most of us want to be good stewards of our planet, and recycling at the local level provides positive benefits. Over the years I have heard confusing information regarding Pocatello’s recycling program. After reviewing the city’s website and speaking to the Sanitation Department, the following is hopefully useful information:
Recycling has many benefits including energy conservation, reduced pollution and greenhouse gases, preservation of natural resources, and less pressure on landfill space.
I have encountered people who claim the city of Pocatello does not actually recycle glass. There is truth to that in the sense no local plant processes “cullet,” the glass waste material used for creating new glass and products. However, the city does periodically ship our glass waste (minus lids) to a recycling plant in Utah. I do wonder about the negative environmental impacts created when all citizens are required to individually drive somewhere to drop off their glass?
Significant benefits do exist in recycling glass which can be used repeatedly, but many issues factor into whether it is cost effective. Only about one-third of glass in America is recycled compared to around 90 percent in some European countries; we obviously have room for improvement.
Consumers are often confused about what plastics can be recycled. Bottles marked No. 1 or 2 qualify, and they typically have a lid that is smaller than the base of the container. If you are in doubt, toss the material in your regular garbage because contaminating the recycle load is counterproductive. Doing a quick rinse and putting the lids tightly back on the recycled bottles are preferred. Hopefully the water and energy used for rinsing has been calculated in estimating recycling’s ultimate value.
Tangentially speaking, America should require manufacturing companies to develop more plastics that can be efficiently recycled. An award winning National Public Radio podcast titled, “Waste Land Bonus,” is available online and details the disturbing, decades-long deception promoted by the plastics industry regarding the current efficacy of plastic recycling. Changes in manufacturing are required if we are going to reduce the negative environmental impacts of plastics.
When it comes to paper items, do not recycle shredded paper or contaminated materials. That greasy pizza box or your Kleenex with “cooties” should be tossed into the regular garbage. The same goes for paper towels and plates, although the cardboard rolls for these products should be recycled. Tin cans and lids are reusable, but should also be rinsed. Odd items like an old plastic swimming pool are not recyclable.
The city of Pocatello does have a composting program. A limited number of bins can be reserved for this service between April and November. The city of Pocatello continues to evaluate its composting program to determine its utility and possible expansion.
All electronic waste (E-waste) should be disposed of at the Sanitation Department at 2405 Garrett Way — use the gray bin located on the North end of the parking lot. This includes items like batteries, computers, fax machines, printers, etc.
Common sense and economics drive most recycling efforts, but many non-recyclables are mistakenly tossed into the blue bins. Please take a minute to read the guidelines on the city of Pocatello’s website to avoid recycling items that cause contamination while thwarting your good intentions.
You can also call Pocatello’s friendly Sanitation Department (208-234-6192), when in doubt about whether items are recyclable and to obtain appropriate disposal instructions.
Americans have much to be thankful for year round, and we should be especially mindful of that during the holiday season. Exercising responsibility when it comes to our bounty is a way of giving back to the planet. Best wishes for productive recycling in 2023!
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
