Stephen Weeg

Stephen Weeg

Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.

In 2010, advance premium tax credits were introduced to make health insurance affordable for most Idahoans. Unfortunately, due to an Internal Revenue Service interpretation, many families were still left without access to affordable insurance. This problem is known as the Family Glitch. If the employee’s coverage was deemed affordable, no one in the household was eligible for a tax credit on the state’s insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, regardless of the cost to cover their family. The Glitch in the policy is that affordability is determined solely on the cost of coverage for the employee, not the entire family. In many cases, this means families are forced to choose between paying rent and buying food or providing their family with health insurance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.