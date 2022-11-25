Almost 700,000 Idahoans get health insurance through their employer; their employer covers most of the monthly premium cost for them. However, many businesses are not financially able to extend that benefit to the employees’ families. With the high cost of health insurance, that leaves the families without health insurance and access to health care.
In 2010, advance premium tax credits were introduced to make health insurance affordable for most Idahoans. Unfortunately, due to an Internal Revenue Service interpretation, many families were still left without access to affordable insurance. This problem is known as the Family Glitch. If the employee’s coverage was deemed affordable, no one in the household was eligible for a tax credit on the state’s insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, regardless of the cost to cover their family. The Glitch in the policy is that affordability is determined solely on the cost of coverage for the employee, not the entire family. In many cases, this means families are forced to choose between paying rent and buying food or providing their family with health insurance.
The good news is the Glitch is getting fixed. Starting in 2023, affordability is now determined for the employee and as a family separately. If the monthly premium for the employee or the entire family is over 9.12 percent of the household income, they may qualify for a tax credit. For example, a married couple that makes $40,000 a year might have a monthly employee-only premium of $100, while the monthly premium for the couple combined is $350. The employee-only cost is considered affordable, but the combined cost is unaffordable, which means their spouse may qualify for a tax credit. If a family of four has an annual income of $60,000, the employee’s monthly premium is $75 and the monthly premium for the entire family is $475, the employee’s premium is considered affordable where the family premium is not. The family members may qualify for a tax credit.
What does this really mean for Idahoans? More people will now have access to affordable, quality health coverage, and many may even qualify for a tax credit for the first time ever.
If all these numbers are overwhelming, Your Health Idaho’s application process takes care of the math for you. Applying for insurance and a tax credit is done at the same time, on the same application. If you are unsure about when you can enroll or if you are eligible for a tax credit, Customer Advocates are ready to answer questions and can be reached at 855-944-3246 or at YourHealthIdaho.org. There is also a state-wide network of certified health insurance agents and brokers who can help find the plan that meets your needs.
No one plans on getting sick, and at some point, everyone needs medical care. Health insurance can help you focus on what’s important like getting better or taking care of your loved ones.
The time is now. Don’t wait, Open Enrollment ends Thursday, Dec. 15.
Stephen Weeg is Chairman of the Board for the Idaho Health Insurance Exchange. He has 38 years of experience working in health and human services leadership in Idaho, including serving for over eight years as Executive Director for Health West, a community and migrant health center with six clinics in Southeast Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.