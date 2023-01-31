Two years ago, the pandemic led the federal government to provide much-needed funding to address our housing crisis. The investments in rental assistance resources to prevent eviction and re-house homeless families were the largest ever. Local housing organizations finally felt the ability to meet a portion of the community's need for housing assistance. At the same time, the community stepped up to donate to local organizations, which saw unprecedented support for their missions.
During this time, the housing crisis worsened. Idaho saw one of the biggest rent increases in the United States: over 40 percent. A recent report found Idaho to be short over 24,000 units of affordable housing. As a result, half of Idaho renters are now paying much of their income towards rent and living paycheck to paycheck. Any unanticipated expense or shortfall can easily lead to eviction and even homelessness for so many people in our state.
Housing cost has led evictions in Idaho to increase, even with unprecedented federal and community support. While there were 873 eviction hearings in the Treasure Valley in 2021, for example, last year there were 1,172 eviction hearings — and many more outside of the court process. Demand at local housing agencies doubled. Our communities saw an increase in the number of people entering shelters, living in their cars, hotels or RVs or couch-surfing. Housing agencies were better resourced than ever before but still had to make hard decisions about who they could serve — or turn away — each day.
The need for housing resources has increased even with federal investments in place, and now, those funds are expiring. The federal government has indicated that they will not step up with additional support, and many of us are anxious to see what the need looks like when that safety net is gone. As pandemic funds have been depleted in other cities, evictions are already soaring. Idaho will soon be in a similar situation, as nonprofit funds are depleted and the Legislature considers approving a final $15 million in federal rental assistance which will be expended within a few months.
Other states, cities and counties have allocated billions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding for homeless prevention and diversion programs, affordable housing development, and emergency rent and utility assistance. Federal and local governments are launching plans to end homelessness, which — for the first time — include hefty investments in housing development and homeless prevention.
Idaho governments should also put keeping homelessness from happening to renters at the forefront of investments being made. It is much more efficient and cost-effective to keep people housed rather than allow homelessness to happen to Idaho.
A few examples of this happening already are $50 million from the state of Idaho and $12 million from the city of Boise for workforce and affordable housing development and $250,000 from the city of Meridian for emergency rental assistance. These investments will create needed units of affordable housing and keep people housed during a financial crisis.
Until there is enough affordable housing in our community and half of our community’s renters are not living on the line, however, these investments are a drop in the bucket. Although housing nonprofits have been working hard to replace government funds by increasing fundraising efforts, the scale of the housing crisis is huge. It will take robust investments to sustain programming that housing nonprofits and agencies have built with COVID funds and keep homelessness from worsening in Idaho.
This column was written by state Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise.
