Ali Rabe

Two years ago, the pandemic led the federal government to provide much-needed funding to address our housing crisis. The investments in rental assistance resources to prevent eviction and re-house homeless families were the largest ever. Local housing organizations finally felt the ability to meet a portion of the community's need for housing assistance. At the same time, the community stepped up to donate to local organizations, which saw unprecedented support for their missions.

During this time, the housing crisis worsened. Idaho saw one of the biggest rent increases in the United States: over 40 percent. A recent report found Idaho to be short over 24,000 units of affordable housing. As a result, half of Idaho renters are now paying much of their income towards rent and living paycheck to paycheck. Any unanticipated expense or shortfall can easily lead to eviction and even homelessness for so many people in our state.

This column was written by state Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise.

