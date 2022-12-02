December: the month we brace for a grave and life-changing experience. Birth of a Savior? Turning point of winter? End of a year? No, January starts a new Legislature, and as Mark Twain wrote, “Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.”
With the incoming Legislature, political parties in Idaho hold winter meetings to consider new party rules. The Idaho Republican Party, under new leadership since July, just rolled out the “proposals” to be considered at its Jan. 8 convening of Idaho’s State Republican Central Committee.
My first reaction on seeing the agenda was a quote from my grandpa: “Whoa, Betsy, this is going to be a doozy of a ride!”
For a crowd who came to power chanting “Protect the Constitution!” and “Secure Liberty!” it would appear none have read John Locke. “John Locke? Doesn’t he own a dirt bike and snow machine rental out of Sagle?” America’s Founders would roll in their graves to read what is being proposed by Republicans next month in the name of “liberty.”
The Encyclopedia of Political Thought describes John Locke (1632-1704) as the most “influential philosopher” on the writing of the American Constitution. His ideas are throughout Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence and Sam Adams’ Declaration of the Rights of Man. Patrick Henry and Thomas Payne quote Locke frequently, and Madison, Hamilton and Jay borrow his rationale in the Federalist Papers defending the U.S. Constitution.
Locke’s overriding “new” idea was that humans are, by nature, free sovereign beings who form associations with each other only two ways: (1) through illegitimate means, under threat of pain, poverty or death, or (2) legitimately, by an act of free will in which you give your consent. “Deriving their just power from the consent of the governed,” wrote Jefferson of a “legit” governing system.
Today Locke isn’t considered “radical.” Debate centers more on interpretation. Conservatives believe “consent” needs to be explicit, written into the founding document to keep government “in bounds.” Liberals lean toward the concept of “tacit consent” — that is, walking on a road “implies” consent to be taxed to support road construction and upkeep. But no one argues “consent” is no longer required.
No one, except, apparently the Idaho Republican Party if it adopts the pending set of new rules.
And here I must give a disclaimer. A year ago, I wrote about a pending GOP rule telling Idaho primary voters they are idiots, imposing a small bureau of political insiders (a polit-bureau) to narrow voters’ options so they don’t “accidentally nominate” a rhinoceros. The sponsors of that measure sharply reprimanded me for “going public before they were ready.”
“Going public?” At the last primary election, nearly 55 percent of Idaho voters affiliated as Republicans. Shouldn’t those Republicans know about a “new rule” that would limit their vote, cut them out of certain decisions. How can Party leaders limit voters’ choices without their knowledge, much less their consent? What would Locke say about that?
That said, I will not be listing the specifics of this year’s proposals for new “Party rules” for fear of “going public” too early. But on Jan. 8, votes will occur. And if they pass, Republicans will operate under a new set of rules.
These rules vastly expand the power of Party insiders to define (1) who can vote in the Republican primary, (2) who can run on the Republican ticket, (3) what a “Republican” elected office holder can and cannot do and to whom they report and are accountable, and (4) what tax and regulatory policies will be “expected” from elected Republicans.
Caribou County did submit a proposed rule, and as the author I grant myself permission for it to “go public.” It simply says, “Party rules shall adhere to the principle that no right or power currently belonging to Republican voters can be taken away without their consent.”
I call it the “John Locke” rule ... but then I have to explain that it’s not about renting snowmobiles.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
