Trent Clark

Trent Clark

December: the month we brace for a grave and life-changing experience. Birth of a Savior? Turning point of winter? End of a year? No, January starts a new Legislature, and as Mark Twain wrote, “Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.”

With the incoming Legislature, political parties in Idaho hold winter meetings to consider new party rules. The Idaho Republican Party, under new leadership since July, just rolled out the “proposals” to be considered at its Jan. 8 convening of Idaho’s State Republican Central Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.