Rep. Lauren Necochea

Rep. Lauren Necochea

Access to quality, affordable health care transforms and saves lives. Idahoans understand this. It’s why we overwhelmingly passed a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in 2018 and why we must now oppose Republican-led efforts to repeal it.

For years, GOP politicians obstructed efforts to assist Idahoans who fell into the coverage gap. These Idahoans earned too much to qualify for Idaho’s restrictive Medicaid plan but not enough for tax credits that make the insurance exchange affordable. This left working Idahoans — substitute teachers, nursing assistants and small business owners — one medical emergency away from financial ruin.

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.