Nikki Haley won the GOP debate on brains and experience.
—Kathleen Parker, Washington Post
One must be careful in calling people liars. They must exhibit consistent resistance to facts that are widely known to be true. Years or more of fact defiance can readily make a falsehood a Big Lie. Denying the results of the 2020 election is a good example.
In the GOP debate on August 22 the participants repeated two major lies: Democrats believe in open borders, and they believe in abortion up to birth. Republicans never offer any evidence for these outrageously false claims. These will soon become Big Lies, too.
Reagan Granted Amnesty to 2.9 Million
Under the Refugee Act of 1980, which passed Congress with only 47 negative votes and was enforced by the Reagan administration, migrants fleeing persecution in their own countries could apply for asylum. If they personally report to officials, they are, by law, not illegal immigrants.
In 1986, President Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, which awarded amnesty to 2.9 million immigrants. In a 1984 debate with Democrat Walter Mondale, Reagan stated: “I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and lived here, even though some time back they may have entered illegally.”
Border Crossings Down
During the last years of the Obama administration, border crossings from Mexico had gone down to about 300,000. They surged to over 1 million under Trump until the implementation of Title 40, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico because of pandemic restrictions. Primarily because of that law, border crossings went down to 400,000.
In addition to those who legally applied for asylum, 2 million migrants, in 2022 alone, were deported by the Biden administration. Even with the repeal of Title 40, border crossings have come down dramatically since June.
Fentanyl Deaths not Biden’s Fault
The GOP debaters falsely charged that Biden’s “open borders” resulted in the deaths of an estimated 70,000 Americans, who have died from fentanyl overdoses. Almost all illegal drugs come through border crossings, and 90 percent is brought over by American smugglers. As National Public Radio reports: “Virtually none is seized from migrants seeking asylum” (8/9/23).
Republican demand that Trump’s border wall be finished would do little to stop this lethal flow of drugs. Legislation devoted to addressing poor socioeconomic conditions that drive drug demand would be the most effective measure.
Border Wall: 52 not 500 Miles
Gov. Chris Christie corrected Trump’s repeated claim that he had built 500 new miles of border wall. Christie stated: “Trump said he was going to build us a big, beautiful wall. In four years, he got us 52 miles and not a single peso from Mexico.”
About 450 miles of the existing structure was reinforced, not newly built. On a related issue, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s attempt to divert $2.5 billion of military spending for the wall was unconstitutional.
Let’s Bomb the Drug Labs!
In the debate Gov. DeSantis agreed with Trump that the U.S. should take out Mexican drug labs. “Yes, I would do it on day one.” That of course would be an act of war, and Mexico’s president has reminded these Republican vigilantes about the fine points of national sovereignty.
Instead of bombing the drug labs, we should stop American gun dealers from selling arms to the cartels. The Department of Justice reports that the cartels “purchase firearms and ammunition from federally licensed firearms dealers at gun stores, gun shows, and pawn shops and from unlicensed dealers at gun shows, often using straw purchasers to insulate themselves from the transactions.”
Only .4% Abortions after 20 Weeks
In 2020, the CDC reported that 93.8% abortions were performed by 13 weeks; 5.8% by 20 weeks; and .4% after that time. The sooner abortions are done the safer they are for the woman, but GOP restrictions result in many of them happening later than necessary. Third trimester abortions (never at birth) are indicated only in case of threats to the mother’s life or severe fetal abnormalities.
No Fetal Heartbeat at Six Weeks
Some of the GOP debaters defended the fetal heartbeat bills that have passed in eight states. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with emotion about hearing the heartbeats of his two children in utero. There is no scientific basis for this cut-off point at six weeks.
OB-GYN Dr. Nisha Verma states: “The flickering that we’re seeing on the ultrasound is actually electrical activity, and the sound that you ‘hear’ is actually manufactured by the ultrasound machine.” At six weeks there is only a cluster of cells emitting these signals, so there can be no heartbeat without a fully formed heart.
No Fetal Pain at 15 Weeks
Former Vice-President Mike Pence erred in claiming that 70% of Americans favored a national 15-week abortion ban. He was also wrong to say that the fetus can feel pain at this time. Anti-abortion proponents keep repeating the heartbeat and fetal pain lies.
A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association demonstrated that the fetus does not feel pain until 28 weeks. There is explosive brain development in the fetus from 25-33 weeks, but before then there is no neural basis for feeling pain. See the images at bit.ly/3HcYdRg.
High Inflation: Biden and Reagan
Senator Tim Scot spoke the truth when he said that American families have lost $10,000 in buying power because of inflation. (Another calculation puts the figure more accurately at $7,500.) Republicans believe that this is Biden’s fault, but this of course is false.
President Ronald Reagan started his first term with an inflation rate of 10.3% and it was still 5.4% when he left office 8 years later. I’ve never heard the charge that he was the cause, which was traced back to another Republican president, Richard Nixon. His imposition of wage and price controls had the opposite effect.
Biden started with a rate of 9% and it is now down to 3.2%, primarily because of the Federal Reserve Bank. The good news is that average wages (up to 5.7%) are finally outpacing inflation at 3.2%. This means that American families are now gaining back their buying power.
Climate Change is not a Hoax
At least two of the eight GOP candidates—Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott—acknowledged the reality of climate change. But they say that the solution to mitigating greenhouse emissions is to produce more U.S. natural gas and to press India and China to double down on their emissions. The U.S. is still the largest historical polluter.
Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump cheerleader par excellence declared that “the climate change agenda is a hoax.” His claim that “more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate” is demonstrably false." The recent world-wide extreme weather events should disabuse any thinking human of becoming a climate denialist.
Ramaswamy is also wrong to say that “the anti-carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy.” The economy is growing faster than expectations (much higher than European nations) and the recession predicted by many economists has not yet materialized. Goldman Sachs reports that the probability of this happening is now only 20%.
Unemployment has remained under 4% for 17 months. About 13.2 million jobs have either been recovered since Trump’s 2020 recession or created anew. Since 2021, factory construction has gone up more than 100%. No blanket, wet or dry, Vivek.
Because of the infrastructure bill, there are thousands of good paying jobs in solar energy (300,000 in 2022; 50 plants planned) and wind energy (three major offshore facilities approved), funds for 150 battery factories (including huge ones for storing green energy), and $150 billion ($50 billion public and the rest private) for new semiconductor jobs.
Several of the GOP hopefuls claimed that Biden’s policies will continue our reliance on China, especially regarding car batteries. The Trump administration did nothing to alleviate this problem, but 150 new battery factories will dramatically lessen our dependence in this crucial area.
The Cult of Trump
A recent CBS poll of Republican voters returned a shocking result. In response to the question of whom they trust most: 71% answered Trump; 63% chose friends and family; only 56% trusted conservative media; and, surprisingly, only 42% relied on their religious leaders.
This is a sure sign of a cult, and proof that these people would support Trump even if he, as he has boasted, shot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Especially if the person was a Democrat or a Muslim.
