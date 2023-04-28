I’m in the middle of my 66th year. That means 50-plus years behind the wheel. I got my driver’s license when I was 16, in June 1972.
When I was a teen, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, getting a driver’s license was a significant rite of passage. It occupied much of nearly every teen’s attention during their sophomore year in high school. Nothing, and I mean nothing, felt better than the day you finally took that first drive by yourself as a fully licensed driver.
My first car was a marine green 1965 four-door Chevy Impala with an automatic transmission. There was nothing cool about this car except for the fact that it ran and got me everywhere that I wanted to go. It was a hand-me-down from my father. I took a year of shop in high school to learn the skills needed to get it running and keep it running. But the make, model and condition of the car were largely irrelevant. It was my ticket to freedom.
I still remember very clearly everything about my first drive as a licensed driver. I drove by myself from our house in Winchester, Kentucky, to Ft. Boonesborough, about a half-hour away. It was summer, and all of the windows were down. It was freedom incarnate.
That Chevy took me all over the southeastern U.S. until my freshman year at the University of Kentucky, when it became prohibitively expensive to maintain as a broke university student.
In the summer of 1976, I acquired, specifically for the purpose of making my first road trip west, my second car, a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle. I spent three weeks camping beside my car all over the Rocky Mountains. I did my first major climbs in the West, solo, on this trip. Unfortunately, the engine in the VW gave out coming over Monarch Pass on the way home. I coasted to Poncha Springs, Colorado, where I spent a week getting the car fixed.
My next car, which I acquired in 1978, was a 1972 Triumph TR6. Rolled fenders, a ragtop and British Racing Green I loved this car as much as I have ever loved any inanimate object. But just like the fabled supermodel girlfriend, the Triumph was a high-maintenance challenge.
Due to the fact that British Leyland never figured out crankcase ventilation, a case of motor oil went with me on every road trip. I drove the TR6 to Colorado in winter 1978 for a mountaineering trip, with the roof down much of the way. Apart from this and a Gumball Rally-style trip to Mexico and back, however, I think my most vivid memory of this car involves rebuilding its engine in the bitterly cold and snowy parking lot of my apartment complex in the darkness of winter 1979.
Next came a 1970 Datsun pickup truck, in which I crisscrossed the country many times (interspersed with more apartment parking lot repair jobs, including a clutch replacement).
This truck ended up being replaced with my first brand-new vehicle, a 1984 Toyota SR5 4WD pickup. I put almost a quarter of a million miles on it, traveling from climbing area to climbing area and ski resort to ski resort all over the country. I sold the two climbing books that I wrote, which eventually paid for college, out of the back of the Toyota as I traveled.
Next was a new Ford F-250 with a 460-cubic-inch gas V8. I ended up driving it for nearly 25 years. During this time, I also drove a 1995 Ford Escort GT.
As good as the F-250 was for my needs in the ’90s, it wasn’t up to pulling around the toy hauler trailers that we began to acquire in the 2010s. That’s when we acquired a 2002 Ford F-350. Pure beast mode.
But man does not live off of diesel trucks alone. Our family cars during this time were a 2006 Honda Element and a 2013 Ford Flex. Both were interesting and unique vehicles. The Flex, in particular, was a much-underappreciated automobile. I was sad to see it go. The Element, not so much. There’s not much of a market, outside of cultists, for a mid-sized SUV with worse fuel economy than a full-sized truck.
In 2017, we bought a new F-350 dually. This purchase was my wife’s idea. She wanted more room and a nicer back seat for our growing family on long road trips. One day, she asked me to go with her "just to look" at a friend's dealership. Before I could even yell for help, the dealer was programming the door codes to her specifications. I’m almost certainly the only man in America who was ever arm-twisted into buying a large, powerful, DRW diesel truck by his spouse.
In 2009, I acquired my first Mustang, a 2004 40th anniversary GT ragtop. In 2017, a friend of mine who owned a local dealership made me an offer that I could not refuse, and the 2004 GT became a 2017 Shelby GT-350.
Just recently, we became a two-Mustang family with a 2022 Mach-E. Anyone who gripes about putting a Mustang badge on the Mach E clearly hasn’t driven one. Finally, we recently bought the truck of my dreams, a 2022 F-350. It’s a road-trip magic carpet.
But there’s another branch to this tale. In the late 1990s, I discovered motorcycles. My first bike was a 1977 Honda 550 4K. A 1992 Yamaha TDM850, a 1999 Honda Super Blackbird, a 2002 Honda CBR954 Fireblade, a 2005 Ducati S2R100 Monster, and a 2016 KTM SDR 1290 followed.
Around 1999, I discovered motorcycle road racing and raced a 1990 Yamaha FZR400 RR for many years as a member of the Willow Springs Motorcycle Club. It was all great fun, but I’m walking around with a titanium hip because of an obsession with $15 road racing trophies.
My craziest moment on wheels occurred while road racing at Willow Springs. Turn 9 at Willow is widely renowned as one of the scariest places on the planet. It’s a fast, decreasing-radius turn that’s mildly off camber, has a kink in the pavement at its apex.
One afternoon during a race, I was coming around Turn 9 with the sun in my eyes, flat out, knee on the deck, when I saw a large, fast-moving shadow in front of me. I think that I might have actually wet my leather race suit. I looked up and saw a F-86, from nearby Edwards Air Force Base flying low over the track, upside down; the pilot was waving at me through his canopy.
I’m pretty sure that I’m a member of one of the last generations who’ll enjoy such an affinity with personal transportation. My 20-something son has no interest in cars or motorcycles, and neither do any of his friends. I bought my son a Jeep when he turned 16, which now sits in our driveway, mocking me. Road trips have been replaced, for younger folks, with chat rooms and video games. The ability to work on cars, something that virtually every boy of my generation had, is now uncommon.
That’s just the way the world is going. A Gen Z-er once told me that a video game simulation of the corkscrew at Laguna Seca was, in all actuality, just as good as experiencing the real thing.
It just ain’t so, kid — not by a long shot.
Remember, when you drive a big azz gas hog of a truck.......you lose the right to ever complain about
Global warming.
Driving a VW bug in the 70s? It's a good thing you were never confused with Ted Bundy. 72 Vega
Was my first car......orange.......ya baby.....I was cool.
Traded it in on a 67 camaro........definitely cooler.
