I’m in the middle of my 66th year. That means 50-plus years behind the wheel. I got my driver’s license when I was 16, in June 1972.

When I was a teen, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, getting a driver’s license was a significant rite of passage. It occupied much of nearly every teen’s attention during their sophomore year in high school. Nothing, and I mean nothing, felt better than the day you finally took that first drive by yourself as a fully licensed driver.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

(2) comments

Old Crow

Remember, when you drive a big azz gas hog of a truck.......you lose the right to ever complain about

Global warming.

Old Crow

Driving a VW bug in the 70s? It's a good thing you were never confused with Ted Bundy. 72 Vega

Was my first car......orange.......ya baby.....I was cool.

Traded it in on a 67 camaro........definitely cooler.

