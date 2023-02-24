Being a parent is hard. Everyone can agree on that. Every day we, as health care providers, bear witness to parents dealing with really hard things, trying to do the best they can for their kids. Everyone wants their kids to be happy, to contribute meaningfully to their family and community, and to thrive. That’s what we want for our own kids. And we became providers who care for kids because we want that for all children.

House Bill 71 would make it harder for parents to give their children the best chance to thrive. This bill targets transgender youth and their families by taking away their right to evidence-based, life-saving health care. It doesn’t help kids. It doesn’t help parents. And it doesn’t help our community.

Neil Ragan, MD, is a family physician in Pocatello who has been providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender patients of all ages for the past 10 years. Jessie Duvall, MD, is a pediatrician and educator who works with patients from all over the Treasure Valley. She was raised in Idaho and loves raising her family here. She is honored to serve the people of Idaho and train the next generation of Idaho health care providers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.