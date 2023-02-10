Larry Gebhardt

Larry Gebhardt

Former Idaho GOP chairman Tom Luna wrote in ISJ commentary on Dec. 11 that Republicans should embrace a conservative agenda focused on religious freedom. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has long championed public policy for more religious freedom. In 2023, Idaho legislation was proposed to create so-called Education Savings Accounts that could give Idaho tax dollars to families to spend on religious schooling. Legislation is proposed to remove the Idaho constitutional prohibition of using tax dollars for religious education (Article IX Sections 5 & 6). New and proposed laws and regulations in Idaho claim to be exercising religion-influenced practices such as prohibitions on history curriculum, secular library books, abortion and non-heterosexuality, along with promoting “traditional” roles of women and punishment of wrongdoing.

I am curious as to what religion Idaho Republicans believe needs more legal protections. What is the Idaho GOP religion? There is no scholarly consensus over what precisely constitutes a religion. There are an estimated 10,000 distinct religions worldwide, though nearly all of them have regionally based, relatively small followings. Four religions — Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism — account for over 77 percent of the world's population, and 92 percent of the world either follows one of those four religions or identifies as nonreligious. Religion is usually defined as a social-cultural system of designated behaviors and practices, morals, beliefs, worldviews, texts, sanctified places, prophecies, ethics or organizations, that generally relates humanity to supernatural and spiritual elements.

Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry advisor.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.