Former Idaho GOP chairman Tom Luna wrote in ISJ commentary on Dec. 11 that Republicans should embrace a conservative agenda focused on religious freedom. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has long championed public policy for more religious freedom. In 2023, Idaho legislation was proposed to create so-called Education Savings Accounts that could give Idaho tax dollars to families to spend on religious schooling. Legislation is proposed to remove the Idaho constitutional prohibition of using tax dollars for religious education (Article IX Sections 5 & 6). New and proposed laws and regulations in Idaho claim to be exercising religion-influenced practices such as prohibitions on history curriculum, secular library books, abortion and non-heterosexuality, along with promoting “traditional” roles of women and punishment of wrongdoing.
I am curious as to what religion Idaho Republicans believe needs more legal protections. What is the Idaho GOP religion? There is no scholarly consensus over what precisely constitutes a religion. There are an estimated 10,000 distinct religions worldwide, though nearly all of them have regionally based, relatively small followings. Four religions — Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism — account for over 77 percent of the world's population, and 92 percent of the world either follows one of those four religions or identifies as nonreligious. Religion is usually defined as a social-cultural system of designated behaviors and practices, morals, beliefs, worldviews, texts, sanctified places, prophecies, ethics or organizations, that generally relates humanity to supernatural and spiritual elements.
Two trends are noted in U.S. religion, maybe in Idaho also. Secularization refers to the weakening importance of religion in a society. It plays less of a role in people’s lives, as they are less guided in their daily behavior by religious beliefs. Religious conservatism in the U.S. context is the belief that the Bible is the actual word of God. Many religious conservatives believe that a return to the teachings of the Bible and religious spirituality is necessary to combat the corrupting influences of modern life.
Is Idaho GOP religion Christianity or a belief system unique to state boundaries and maybe parts of Eastern Oregon? Many state officers inaugurated in January, their family members and guests were observed to be carrying Bibles. The Bible’s Hebrew scriptures (Old Testament) cite over 600 specific commandments — 248 are “do this,” and 365 are “do not do this.” Jesus taught (New Testament or Gospels) that some were more important: Love God, love your neighbor as yourself, forgive others who have wronged you, love your enemies, ask God for forgiveness of your sins. Is Idaho GOP religion more like Old Testament or more like Gospels?
As the wall between church and state is breached in Idaho, what religious schools and what religions might be chosen and funded by tax dollars? If Idaho tax dollars are given to families with students for home schooling what school curriculum choices might be funded? Are non-public schools or home schools indoctrinating students toward specific religions? A madrassa is an Islamic religious school. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints operates a middle and high school seminary system. Grace Lutheran school operates early childhood through high school. The Holy Spirit Catholic Community operates a parochial school. If the Idaho GOP allows choice, can a family consider one of the 10,000 global religion curriculums or make up their own? Will there be an approved (pure) Idaho GOP school choice curriculum or short list?
We know that some Idaho Republicans believe in rule of law under the Constitution while others consider constitutional law merely suggestions. I can imagine some debate in the Legislature about privatizing public education and canceling part of the Idaho Constitution as religious freedom. Legislation is proposed to formally exclude testimony by some citizens. Ballot initiatives give political voice to Idaho citizens, but Idaho trends are to erect roadblocks against them. Legal action with court decisions is a government process. What is important to you? Freedom of religion or freedom from religion?
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.