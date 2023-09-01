Trent Clark

The effectiveness of vaccines is an indisputable truth based on human biology and natural disease resistance. Practitioners of the healing arts have known about this for centuries.

Chinese healers used weakened smallpox cultures blown into the sinuses to “immunize” entire villages, reducing fatality rates to 1 or 2 percent. Without “variolation,” as the practice was called, smallpox could cost a village between 20 and 30 percent of its population.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs has served on internal biomedical ethics panels for Pfizer, Pharmacia-Upjohn and Bayer.

Old Crow

Fauci has lied for three years saying that the vaccines are more effective than natural immunity.....which defies all common sense.

Israel did a study that proves the natural immunity from acquiring covid gives you 13

Times the protection from infection as the

Vaccines. I mean....despite the fact that the

Vaccines don't work at all. The boosters have

Always been a day late and a dollar short for

Each variant. The reason people don't trust the government is because they lie. They forced the

Military to take the anthrax vaccine and have

Covered up all the health problems it caused.

The covid vaccine does more harm than good

To young people and the government has also covered that up. I must be one of the 10% of.the

Population that is asymptomatic to covid because I'm not vaccinated and haven't had any kind of

Flu in over a decade. The entire thing was a scam

To make Billions and to steal an election. Fauci and Bill Gates are on video predicting the pandemic......did they predict it.....or did they create it?

TClark
TClark

[thumbup] The complete ignorance of the Biden Administration for "naturally-occurring immunity" would almost be a whole other column.

