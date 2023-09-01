The effectiveness of vaccines is an indisputable truth based on human biology and natural disease resistance. Practitioners of the healing arts have known about this for centuries.
Chinese healers used weakened smallpox cultures blown into the sinuses to “immunize” entire villages, reducing fatality rates to 1 or 2 percent. Without “variolation,” as the practice was called, smallpox could cost a village between 20 and 30 percent of its population.
Today we know vaccines are a true modern miracle. Among all medical procedures, vaccination ranks highest in lives saved and disabling illnesses prevented. Tammy O. Tengs, of Duke University’s Center for Health Policy Research and Education, placed “vaccination” as No. 1 on a comprehensive survey of “500 Life-Saving Interventions and their Cost-Effectiveness.”
Entire diseases, such as polio and diphtheria, once responsible for thousands of deaths per year, are now confined to just a few remote locations. Not coincidentally, these places were the last to gain access to the appropriate vaccines.
And yet, despite overwhelming evidence that vaccines save lives, a sizable block of Republicans (almost 20 percent in a Kaiser Family Foundation poll) now say they don’t trust doctor assurances about vaccines and have lingering concerns about side effects.
This vaccine hesitancy might have been avoided. In October of 2020, before COVID-19 vaccines were approved in the United States, the European Vaccine Confidence Project produced detailed surveys showing high acceptance of a promised vaccine to “end the pandemic.” The one thing that would lower public acceptance: if that vaccine is mandated.
The American Enterprise Institute ran opinion editorials prior to the 2020 election taking note of the European poll and thanking the federal government’s pandemic lead, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for throwing shade at the idea of a vaccine mandate.
“You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that,” Fauci had said in August of 2020 during a video talk organized by George Washington University.
But that didn’t stop President Joe Biden, just a few months later, from seeking mandatory shots for federal employees, the military and employees in workplaces of a hundred or more.
There are two good reasons governments shouldn’t mandate vaccines without broad exceptions:
First, vaccines are not like other medicines. Dr. Edward Jenner, inventor of the first cowpox-derived smallpox vaccine, insisted his vaccine be used only on willing volunteers, thoroughly apprised of risks and the possibility of ineffectiveness. His vaccine had a failure rate of only 0.1 percent.
Modern vaccines have far lower rates of failure, but the principle remains: to force an injection known to be less than 100 percent effective is to seek “population risk reduction” at the price of a few unfortunate casualties. For Jenner, that was immoral. Today we would recognize it as “Hunger-Games-mentality,” and hopefully stop short of forcibly abetting the death of even one innocent person.
Second, the medical profession’s Declaration of Helsinki prohibits research like that in Nazi Germany, or in America’s Tuskegee syphilis studies, where human subjects were neither willing nor informed. When pharmaceutical companies now perform trials, one group never tested is “the unwilling.”
But inclusiveness is essential, especially groups facing higher risk factors: young, pregnant, with compromised immune systems, etc. The “unwilling” possess such risk factors, such as undisclosed medical histories, limited urgent care access, and tendency not to follow instructions. For them, an adverse reaction can be more serious. What pharmaceutical companies represent as “safe” for a willing population, may not be “safe” for an unwilling one.
Vaccines must remain a vital part of our arsenal against disease. But an arrogant nanny-state making vaccination decisions for individuals is unwise. Even vaccine manufacturers don’t anticipate every possible health situation. That is why vaccine regulators ask that proofs of concept and test results be shared with the public.
Inquisitive citizens can read, ask their doctor’s advice, and make informed decisions. That freedom makes the benefit-to-risk calculation inherent in vaccines work even better.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs has served on internal biomedical ethics panels for Pfizer, Pharmacia-Upjohn and Bayer.
(2) comments
Fauci has lied for three years saying that the vaccines are more effective than natural immunity.....which defies all common sense.
Israel did a study that proves the natural immunity from acquiring covid gives you 13
Times the protection from infection as the
Vaccines. I mean....despite the fact that the
Vaccines don't work at all. The boosters have
Always been a day late and a dollar short for
Each variant. The reason people don't trust the government is because they lie. They forced the
Military to take the anthrax vaccine and have
Covered up all the health problems it caused.
The covid vaccine does more harm than good
To young people and the government has also covered that up. I must be one of the 10% of.the
Population that is asymptomatic to covid because I'm not vaccinated and haven't had any kind of
Flu in over a decade. The entire thing was a scam
To make Billions and to steal an election. Fauci and Bill Gates are on video predicting the pandemic......did they predict it.....or did they create it?
[thumbup] The complete ignorance of the Biden Administration for "naturally-occurring immunity" would almost be a whole other column.
