Martin Hackworth

I've made no secret of the fact that I'm more than just a bit amused at the tantrums thrown by progressives over Elon Musk's acquisition and subsequent transformation of Twitter. No one on the left seemed the least bit concerned about censorship on Twitter when it was at the behest of progressive interests. It's only as Mr. Musk has made efforts to level the playing field that the wailing and gnashing of teeth has commenced.

I've also made no bones about my agnostic view of Mr. Musk as a heroic libertarian figure. I think that Musk is extremely bright, but somewhat of a loose cannon. He does, however, have an enviable record of success in other endeavors. He deserves to be taken seriously.

