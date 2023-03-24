Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Recently, I happened upon a TV news clip of Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, interrogating journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger during a House of Representatives hearing on the Twitter Files. Look it up. It’s worth watching.

During questioning, Rep. Plaskett accused Taibbi and Shellenberger of endangering the lives of Twitter employees by exposing the degree to which Twitter cooperated with federal agencies to blacklist individuals, and to suppress information that ran afoul of preferred narratives — many of which have subsequently been shown to be false. Democrats on the committee went on to accuse Taibbi and Shellenberger of acting as shills for conservative interests, rather than as journalists.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

