With the surge of news about electric vehicles (EVs), you might wonder if they're worth considering when your current car works just fine. However, electric cars offer numerous benefits, including cost savings, reduced pollution and a positive impact on Idaho's economy. Let's explore these advantages further:
1. Lower total cost of ownership and incentives. According to Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) comparison website, an electric car like the Bolt EUV will have substantial savings compared to an equivalent gas car like the Nissan Rogue. Over five years, the total cost of ownership for the Bolt is estimated at $27,000, while the Nissan Rogue stands at $44,000, resulting in a significant $17,000 difference.
Moreover, in Idaho, where electricity costs half of what it does in PG&E territory, driving the Bolt becomes even more cost-effective. While a V8 Ford 150 costs about 20 cents per mile, the average gas car costs around 14 cents per mile. On the other hand, an electric vehicle in Idaho costs less than 3 cents per mile.
Electric vehicles also boast 50 percent lower maintenance costs compared to their gas counterparts. Gas cars come with complex propulsion systems involving multiple parts, such as pistons, crankshafts and transmissions. In contrast, an electric car's motor consists of a simple coil wire attached to an axle surrounded by a fixed permanent magnet. This design eliminates the need for oil changes, oil filter changes and spark plug replacements, resulting in virtually no maintenance.
Did you know purchasing a used EV makes you eligible for up to a $4,000 tax credit? Additionally, up to $7,500 is available for new electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. These financial incentives sweeten the deal for those considering electric cars.
2. Convenient and worry-free. Charging your car at home overnight is a breeze, costing around $7 for a full charge. With most EVs boasting a range of over 150 miles and 90 percent of household trips staying within the 50-mile range, the issue of limited range becomes negligible.
Exciting developments are underway in Idaho, as the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources has been allocated nearly $29 million over the next five years to plan and construct multiple statewide charging stations. These stations will be privately owned and operated, with 80 percent of installation costs covered by federal funds and the remaining 20 percent by responsible private parties. If you're interested in installing a charging station on your property, the Idaho Small Business Development Center can provide valuable assistance.
While some are concerned about EVs overloading the grid, the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation indicates that as we expand transmission capabilities and battery storage, our grid capacity and reliability will concurrently expand, ensuring sufficient power. Additionally, during the life of the car, EV battery capacity holds steady at 90 percent even after 200,000 miles. When replacement becomes necessary, these used batteries can be repurposed for utility power storage, further contributing to sustainability.
Although battery manufacturing contributes additionally to global warming emissions, the Union of Concerned Scientists found that considering the entire life cycle (manufacture and operation) emissions of gas cars versus electric vehicles, EVs emit 52 percent less pollution. Electric trucks fare even better, with 57 percent fewer global warming emissions over their lifetimes than their gas-powered counterparts.
3. Reducing pollution for a healthier Idaho. Last year, the American Lung Association reported that transitioning to zero-emission vehicles fueled by renewable energy could result in $1.8 billion in public health benefits by reducing or eliminating respiratory and cardiac issues. This shift could also lead to a remarkable increase in productivity, with 20,000 avoided sick days, benefiting Idaho workers' overall well-being.
4. Boosting Idaho’s economy. By choosing electric vehicles, Idahoans can significantly reduce our reliance on imported gasoline and diesel, enhancing the state's energy security. Currently, Idahoans spend $3 billion annually on gasoline, with a meager 10 percent remaining within the state. Embracing electric cars, fueled by Idaho's abundant wind, solar and hydropower resources, make today’s electric vehicles 65 percent cleaner and support our local electricity providers like Idaho Power and Avista, which have committed to transitioning to 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
While EVs bypass gasoline taxes that pay for our road maintenance and repair, Idaho has introduced a high annual registration fee to compensate for road maintenance and repair funding. After running the numbers on my Tesla Model 3, I found that this higher registration fee aligns well with the annual expense gas car owners typically incur for their registration and gas taxes.
The advantages of electric vehicles extend beyond convenience; they play a vital role in promoting a cleaner environment, bolstering Idaho's economy and creating a healthier, happier community. The shift to electric vehicles is a smart, sustainable and enjoyable choice for all budget conscious Idahoans.
Join us for the highly anticipated annual Pocatello EV Expo this fall! This exciting event offers the perfect opportunity for you to get all your questions about electric vehicles answered. Discover the latest advancements in EV technology, explore a wide range of electric car models and learn about the many ways driving an electric vehicle could work for you.
Linda Engle earned both a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Colorado. Formerly an Idaho State University mathematics faculty member, she recently completed Portland State University’s graduate certificate in energy policy and management. She has been the secretary for the Portneuf Resource Council Board of Directors since 2017.
