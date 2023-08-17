Get ready for an electrifying event that's bound to shake up the Idaho political landscape. The Idaho Republican Party is excited as we prepare to welcome the charismatic former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to Idaho Falls on Aug. 19! A powerhouse in conservative politics, Palin's visit promises to ignite discussions that touch the very heart of Idaho Republicans. One of the hot topics she's set to address is ranked-choice voting, a contentious issue that brings confusion wherever implemented and decreases voter turnout.

Sarah Palin has a personal experience with the many pitfalls of ranked-choice voting. In a closely contested election, Palin fell victim to the complexities of ranked-choice voting, which contributed to an outcome that seemed out of sync with the electorate's true preferences. Palin's firsthand account of how ranked-choice voting impacted her election will serve as a powerful reminder why Idaho should steer clear of this dangerous election scheme. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear a real-life example of the impact ranked-choice voting had on a prominent political figure.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

