One thing that has become evident in recent elections is that it’s dangerous to predict outcomes. Many pundits and columnists proclaimed a red wave would wash across the country during the midterms — a more accurate, but still developing post-election description is that of a glass of flat, pink champagne.
As of the deadline for submitting this column, it appears control of the Senate will stay with the Democrats or again hinge upon a run-off election in Georgia, and that the House could swing to the Republicans by a razor thin majority. Regardless, the red wave has become a ripple as the sun sets on a fading Trump factor. It’s the worst showing by the party not in power during the midterms in decades during a time when inflation and poor approval ratings for Biden were projected to scuttle the Democrats.
Analysts are still digesting the results, but early indicators are that young voters showed up (particularly women), and that a woman’s right of choice and protecting democracy carried the day in many close elections.
It’s assuring that these issues were equally important to voters given the roller coaster cost of gas and severe inflation that has impacted the entire world. Give voters credit for perceiving that it was disingenuous for Republicans to claim world-wide inflation was the fault of Biden’s Congress.
What jumps out from this election is that a woman’s right of choice is a big deal in America. All five state referendums that came before the voters resulted either in the affirmation that protecting a woman’s right to control her body, or some derivative thereof, is the majority choice of all Americans.
That right of choice, subject to reasonable limitations, is an issue that is not going to go away anytime soon in America. At this point, various conservative legislatures have imposed severe, and at times life-threatening, limitations upon a woman’s access to abortion.
Idaho’s abortion law is extreme and has come under legal attack. No matter what the Idaho Supreme Court decides, the law is too restrictive. Abortions can only be performed for reported cases of rape, incest and a threat to the life of a woman. It’s unclear if ectopic, life-threatening pregnancies qualify, which is an example of the law’s myopic limits.
Consider reading Danae Lenz’s outstanding Nov. 4 column, “We are headed for an unnecessarily tragic future,” in the Idaho State Journal to appreciate the myriad circumstances where abortion access is life-saving health care, and why Idaho’s near complete ban is “tragically” bad law.
Ponder, too, that victims of rape and incest can only obtain an abortion if a report has been filed with the police. The drafters of Idaho’s law had very little knowledge about how rape and incest affects victims. Many are so young and traumatized the last thing on their mind is filing a police report. They are too scared to tell anyone what has happened. Victims do not reveal the details of their abuse for years after being traumatized — and certainly not soon enough to avoid a pregnancy wrought by violence.
Idaho’s laws restricting a woman’s right of choice need reformation. The Idaho Legislature won’t fix the problems beyond court-mandated corrections. It’s time to formulate a reasonable citizens initiative for the 2024 election to reestablish a woman’s right of choice with compassionate boundaries.
If Republicans do not embrace granting reasonable abortion access, they will continue losing future elections as youthful voters gain access to the polls. These voters are the ones most affected by draconian measures designed to eliminate their right of choice.
The abortion issue was foisted upon Republicans by a politicized U.S. Supreme Court. There is that old saying to beware of what you wish for. Denying the right of choice will continue to be a major issue during 2024. Opportunistic politicians don’t like tying their future chances to a dead horse. How many candidates will continue riding this issue into the sunset given the message delivered by young voters?
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
