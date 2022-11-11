Jesse Robison

Jesse Robison

One thing that has become evident in recent elections is that it’s dangerous to predict outcomes. Many pundits and columnists proclaimed a red wave would wash across the country during the midterms — a more accurate, but still developing post-election description is that of a glass of flat, pink champagne.

As of the deadline for submitting this column, it appears control of the Senate will stay with the Democrats or again hinge upon a run-off election in Georgia, and that the House could swing to the Republicans by a razor thin majority. Regardless, the red wave has become a ripple as the sun sets on a fading Trump factor. It’s the worst showing by the party not in power during the midterms in decades during a time when inflation and poor approval ratings for Biden were projected to scuttle the Democrats.

