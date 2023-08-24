Fitch Ratings’ recent downgrade of our country’s currency default rating should come as no surprise, especially when considering the rating’s key drivers. This includes the federal government’s last-minute and reckless mismanagement of enormous fiscal policy issues and the predicted rise of the deficit to an astounding 5.8 percent of the gross domestic product in fiscal year 2023. Cumulative debt is projected to exceed the country’s GDP next year. Many of us have been warning about these economic tremors for years, and we must act now to prevent further fiscal disaster.

So, what can we do? More than a dozen years ago, members of Congress from both sides of the aisle signed our names to the report of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform. Even then, we knew our national debt is one of the biggest threats our nation faces. We should do now what we should have done then, as stated in the preamble to the report, “Throughout our nation’s history, Americans have found the courage to do right by our children’s future. Deep down, every American knows we face a moment of truth once again. We cannot play games or put off hard choices any longer. Without regard to party, we have a patriotic duty to keep the promise of America to give our children and grandchildren a better life.”

