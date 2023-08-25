I have always loved the first day of school. Even now as a school district administrator, I still pick out an outfit worthy of “first days” and feel the butterflies of anticipation for what the new school year will bring. While no two days working in public education are ever the same, the first day of the school year is generally filled with joy to watch parents send their littles off into their new teacher’s care, greet new and returning learners, and reunite with friends and colleagues.
That is why it makes so much sense that this school year’s educational focus for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is “Rejuvenating Classrooms and Cultivating Joy,” a focus that will be woven into the fabric of learning throughout the entire year. With that theme in mind, I sent out a districtwide request for first day stories with a question, “What brought you JOY today?” Based on the number of responses, it is clear that there was no shortage of first-day joy. For the full list of responses, please visit www.sd25.us/cultivatingjoy.
Educators from Edahow Elementary School shared:
“Seeing students from previous years and how excited they were to see me and be at school. It made me excited to see them and be there as school as well.” — Kyle Crawford, teacher
Educators from Ellis Elementary School shared:
“Having a ‘first day’ after learning our yearly focus on finding the joy has made all the difference. My perspective changed and instead of thinking about all the hard that will come with this year, I am excited about the possibilities.” — Mandi Burrell, teacher
“The most meaningful moments were watching students throughout the day jump right into routines and procedures that we practiced and established last year. They have all matured and grown so much!” — Tonia Huber, ERR teacher
Educators from Gate City Elementary School shared:
“I get joy out of seeing my class work together as a new team, helping each other, being kind, and sharing. It also makes my day when former students smile and wave in passing or come by during recess to say hello.” — Piper King, teacher
“At back to school night a boy came up to me and said, ‘Mrs. Dobson, do you know my favorite color? It’s green because green means go’, then he proceeds to run fast to the other side of the room and back to me. Then he says ‘I don’t like red because it means stop.’ I laughed and thought I’ll be using red/green with this little babe!” — Rachel Dobson, teacher
Educators from Indian Hills Elementary School shared:
“I love the first week! The excitement in the air is palpable and infectious.” — Bethany Coffin, paraprofessional
“We brought an upset and nervous 1st grade boy into his new classroom and two girls from his last year’s Kindergarten class rushed up to him and yelled his name and showed their excitement that he was in their class. You should have seen his grin!” — Heidi Smith, teacher
“I’m at a brand new school for the first time in 34 years! We went out front to take our team picture and a little girl hanging out the window of her car yelled, ‘Hey Mrs. Jensen!’ It made me feel like I was going to be ok even at a new school!” — Stacey Jensen, teacher
Educators from Jefferson Elementary School shared:
“It brought me joy to see the fourth graders’ eager faces to finally be back in school and doing their morning routine.” — Careena Woods, teacher
“Hearing my learners say their first day was AMAZING!” — Michelle Rogers, teacher
Educators from Lewis and Clark Elementary School shared:
“When bus #16 pulled up to school, all the kids started chanting the bus driver’s name. She looked equally excited to see them too!” — Emily Smith, developmental kindergarten teacher
Educators from Syringa Elementary School shared:
“Seeing all the sweet smiles of the new little learners brings me joy. Some are nervous, some are excited and some are both!” — Katie Tonks, teacher
“At our staff meeting earlier this week, Mrs. Bullock played ‘Happy’ as the teachers arrived. There is so much joy being spread at this school!” — Janella Jones, SLP assistant
Educators from Tyhee Elementary School shared:
“I was nervous about taking on a new role in my school this year. I received numerous messages from parents today after school telling me about how excited their kids were for me to be their teacher.” — Joni Bare, teacher
“It was so fun to have so much community support to welcome back our learners and their families. The excitement was contagious.” — Courtney Kent, community resource worker
“Having past students run up to me and give me a big hug and tell me all of the great things they did over the summer.” — Danyiel Ward, teacher
Educators from Washington Elementary School shared:
Being new to Washington Elementary this year, I loved meeting a whole school of learners at Back to School Night. As I helped supervise the playground, I suddenly heard ‘Hi, Mrs. B.!’ It brought me joy that a kiddo I had met one time remembered my name and was so excited to come say hi to me!” — Amy Bare, teacher
Educators from Wilcox Elementary School shared:
“Today, a student that has had some struggles in previous years told me he couldn’t wait to start learning because today was his best day ever!” — Teresa Lewis, teacher
“Something that brought me joy was greeting the learners right off the bus! The joy on their faces as they see a familiar face (me) and getting all the first waves, high fives, fist bumps and hugs of the day!” — Jennifer Lamar, paraprofessional
Educators from Alameda Middle School shared:
“I was inspired to see the tremendous amount of confidence from a brand new seventh grader that was not there as a sixth grader.” — Lisa Hill, paraprofessional
“I was excited that several brand new students to Alameda were comforted by realizing that the first day doesn’t have to be perfect, and that’s OK!” — Gary Pawelko, teacher
“I sat with a new 6th grader this morning who was feeling really anxious and overwhelmed being in middle school. We talked for a while until she felt confident enough to go inside. I later saw her in the hall and she smiled and yelled, ’Mrs. Green! I’m feeling a lot better now!’” — Bayleigh Green, teacher
Educators from Franklin Middle School shared:
“The applause I received from the student body when I was introduced during our morning assembly made my day.” — Ernie Woods, Building Tech
“The students stopping by have been so respectful!” — Melissa Durham, principal’s secretary
“Having my cafeteria full of kids brought me joy today!” — Bonita Bauer, cafeteria manager
“There is no greater joy than seeing the (learners) who you love like your own children.” — Dan Woods teacher
Educators from Hawthorne Middle School shared:
“I had the 6th grade choir students sing on the first day instead of going over procedures. They loved it and I loved it! No stress-just music and togetherness!” — Jessica Johnson, teacher
“The hugs, smiles, and ‘I love yous’ from my past students made my heart smile today!” — Steffanie Akina, teacher
Educators from Irving Middle School shared:
“The smiles on learners’ faces as they walk into IMS brings me joy.” — Ellen Laggis, assistant principal
Educators from New Horizon High School shared:
“We list the names of graduates and the block they are graduating on our foyer T.V. It was awesome to watch the learners when they saw their names and the conversations that followed.” — Keith Ottley, assistant principal
“I received a message from one of my former (graduate) learners through a new learner. He wanted to tell me that he missed me. He was one who was frequently getting himself into trouble, but I was able to make a connection with him that helped him be successful.” — Patricia Covert, teacher
Educators from Century High School shared:
“Seeing previous students and hearing them share their summer experiences with me brings me the most joy.” — Scott Eldredge, teacher
“Seeing students invite another student to come play, older students look out and help younger students.” — Jennie Gaylord, paraprofessional
“I enjoy helping students feel less lost. Helping them find their classes and reassure them that we can help with what they need.” — Heidi Jenkins, paraprofessional
Educators from Highland High School shared:
“It’s very simple for me...room B1 at HHS brings me great joy. I LOVE being back in my classroom with all the happy learners!” — Jan McCarthy, teacher
“Joy is having students excited to be in our school.” — Pamela Fleischmann, teacher
Educators from Pocatello High School shared:
“I had learners who were really impressed that I remembered their name. One even mentioned that it meant a lot to her.” — Melissa Bowlin, paraprofessional
“I was AMAZED by the energy and spirit at PHS’s opening assembly!” — Dana Facer, teacher
“Today I was filled with JOY when the seniors rushed into the Pit to start our assembly.” — Holly Lacey, assistant principal
“I get joy from watching the new teachers and staff at Poky high strut their stuff at the assembly. Some of their moves really made me laugh and it was the highlight of my day.” — John Carlson, behavior tech
Educators from the ARCHES program shared:
“Today felt like Christmas morning!” — Leslie Swaney, paraprofessional
Educators from across the district shared:
“I can’t wait for ‘Kinnergarden’ tomorrow. I make new friends!” (Tendoy learner) and “Mr. Schultz, PE is my favorite, I love PE!” (Syringa learner) — Thomas Schultz, Physical Education teacher
