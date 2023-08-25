I have always loved the first day of school. Even now as a school district administrator, I still pick out an outfit worthy of “first days” and feel the butterflies of anticipation for what the new school year will bring. While no two days working in public education are ever the same, the first day of the school year is generally filled with joy to watch parents send their littles off into their new teacher’s care, greet new and returning learners, and reunite with friends and colleagues.

That is why it makes so much sense that this school year’s educational focus for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is “Rejuvenating Classrooms and Cultivating Joy,” a focus that will be woven into the fabric of learning throughout the entire year. With that theme in mind, I sent out a districtwide request for first day stories with a question, “What brought you JOY today?” Based on the number of responses, it is clear that there was no shortage of first-day joy. For the full list of responses, please visit www.sd25.us/cultivatingjoy.

Courtney Fisher is the director of communications for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25. She is a native of Pocatello and is a working mom who is passionate about local public education while raising two daughters with her husband, Ethan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.