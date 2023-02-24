Lydia Noble

Why bother attending City Council meetings?

You must see and hear for yourselves what happens. How else can you recognize misrepresentations by elected leaders? Their self-reports, our limited local news and city press releases aren’t enough. We have individuals in elected city positions masquerading as leaders to the detriment of our city. No one stops them because the majority of us don’t know what’s happening right under our noses.

Lydia Noble is a long-time resident of Pocatello, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and recently retired from a 30-year career at the Idaho National Laboratory as a business professional. She co-founded Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.) on Facebook out of concern about Pocatello’s high property taxes and to work to ensure that retirees on fixed incomes are able to continue residing in Pocatello.

