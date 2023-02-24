I attended the Marshall Public Library board meeting this past week. I’d gotten wind of the growing presence of Idaho MassResistance and their objections to goings-on at the library. There was a woman seated in the back row holding a sign saying, “Drag is not for kids.” I might have had that thought, too, when I first heard about story times cropping up across the country, but I checked my biases and did a little self-reflecting and research to find common ground. My opinion changed.
Saying “drag is not for kids” is like saying “movies are not for kids.” Some movies surely aren’t suitable for young audiences, but some are filled with artistry, wonder and life lessons — just like Pocatello’s Reading Time with the Queens (RTWTQ).
Perhaps when people hear “drag queen,” they think risqué, sexual and R-rated. While adult drag performances can embody any combination of those things, this production in Pocatello does not. There are so many more adjectives to describe the style of drag that is showcased in RTWTQ.
The RTWTQ website describes their brand of drag as kind, family-friendly, courageous and loving. Their drag “teaches us to accept others as we wish to be accepted ourselves.” Each of their monthly programs is available on YouTube to see exactly how they endeavor to put this into action, and it’s worth noting that they advertise their offering to parents and children, not just children.
As we look for other adjectives to describe this different type of drag expression, there are two key considerations: performance and representation.
The RTWTQ leader, Cali/Joseph, is a singer and creative performer. As Cali, she’s charismatic, engaging and confident. She radiates joy while singing, playing musical instruments and reading. Years ago, a friend who was a drag performer lamented how disappointing it was that the only place in town for them to sharpen and share their craft was at the local gay bar late on weekend nights. For those who are not into the bar scene and/or prefer to be in bed by 9 p.m., this is unfortunate. I appreciate efforts of LGBTQ community members to expand our culture beyond the walls of gay bars to more inclusive public spaces. They are inspiring, promising and positive.
The second element of RTWTQ to consider centers on “out and proud.” One of my favorite sayings is “be the adult you needed when you were growing up.” This is how I have tried to live as an adult mentor to my own kids as well as to the kids I’ve worked with over the years coaching athletics, math and robotics teams and working with youth civic clubs. I’ve tried to model happiness and community; getting involved and contributing where I can with my strengths and perspective. This is also exactly what the producers of RTWTQ are doing.
I didn’t have the language to articulate it, but I recognized I was gay well before puberty. I didn’t grow up with openly gay role models or mentors — or even women who dressed like I wanted to dress. Instead, I grew up with a veil of shame and pressure to hide that part of who I am. It was a confusing and unhealthy way to traverse adolescence, and I’ve seen how this leads many gay and questioning kids and adults to isolate in anger, fear and suicidal thoughts.
Because of my name, haircut and extreme tomboyishness, each day during my first week of kindergarten, Mom made me wear a dress so my classmates would know I was a girl. It was miserable and horrifying. As RTWTQ presents adults — happy adults — in clothing and costumes along the spectrum of masculine to feminine, I’ve thought how young Billie Jo (and her mother) might have benefited. The queens and other performers are validating, uplifting and meaningful.
None of the merits of the program, the organizers or how I might have benefited from it as a child really matter in this discussion. The meeting room at the Marshall Public Library is available to the public to use, and the performers and patrons of RTWTQ have a right to reserve that space free from disruption. RTWTQ isn’t even a library-sponsored event; it’s something a group of citizens put together utilizing public space. A few more adjectives to consider with these drag queens and performers include tax-paying, informed and worthy.
At that library board meeting this past week, Reading Time with the Queens vice president Rowan Smith’s comments included, “They are afraid that our organization will demonstrate to children in our community that a happy, fulfilling, blessed life as a gay person in Idaho is possible.” Now that is what I am talking about. It would be great if we could expand the adjectives ascribed to the queer community to emphatically include those: happy, fulfilled and blessed.
Billie Johnson of Pocatello holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business from Idaho State University. She is an engineer and community volunteer who relishes hiking and biking the mountains of southeast Idaho.
(2) comments
Oweeo....ohh oh.....oweeo.....ohh oh......bow down idaho........bow down to the royal trannies.....
It's almost as if somebody has an agenda to make the world revolve around trannies. I think the push back in the next election is going to be a runaway train......with commiecrats under the wheels
Like the "GIANT RED TSUNAMI" we were all told to expect in '22? I hope the GQP platform is about how they will protect us all from drag queens and trans-sexual Mr. Potato Heads. They can't run on killing Social Security and Medicare.
