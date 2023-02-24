Billie Johnson

I attended the Marshall Public Library board meeting this past week. I’d gotten wind of the growing presence of Idaho MassResistance and their objections to goings-on at the library. There was a woman seated in the back row holding a sign saying, “Drag is not for kids.” I might have had that thought, too, when I first heard about story times cropping up across the country, but I checked my biases and did a little self-reflecting and research to find common ground. My opinion changed.

Saying “drag is not for kids” is like saying “movies are not for kids.” Some movies surely aren’t suitable for young audiences, but some are filled with artistry, wonder and life lessons — just like Pocatello’s Reading Time with the Queens (RTWTQ).

Billie Johnson of Pocatello holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business from Idaho State University. She is an engineer and community volunteer who relishes hiking and biking the mountains of southeast Idaho.

(2) comments

Old Crow

Oweeo....ohh oh.....oweeo.....ohh oh......bow down idaho........bow down to the royal trannies.....

It's almost as if somebody has an agenda to make the world revolve around trannies. I think the push back in the next election is going to be a runaway train......with commiecrats under the wheels

Report Add Reply
red in blue

Like the "GIANT RED TSUNAMI" we were all told to expect in '22? I hope the GQP platform is about how they will protect us all from drag queens and trans-sexual Mr. Potato Heads. They can't run on killing Social Security and Medicare.

Report Add Reply

