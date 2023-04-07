Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Live and let live has been my standard for dealing with the world for as far back as I can remember. If people aren't bothering me, I leave them alone. I expect the same in return.

I generally don't care about your politics, whether you are religious or not, what lifestyle you might lead, or about your personal peccadilloes. Those all fall into the category of your business. My concern is you being someone with whom I'd deal without having my arm bent up behind my back. That would make you calm, polite, reasonably intelligent, trustworthy, reliable, in possession of a sense of humor and good in the pocket should push come to shove. With all of that, we can probably get along just fine. The rest mostly doesn’t matter.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.