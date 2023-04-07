Live and let live has been my standard for dealing with the world for as far back as I can remember. If people aren't bothering me, I leave them alone. I expect the same in return.
I generally don't care about your politics, whether you are religious or not, what lifestyle you might lead, or about your personal peccadilloes. Those all fall into the category of your business. My concern is you being someone with whom I'd deal without having my arm bent up behind my back. That would make you calm, polite, reasonably intelligent, trustworthy, reliable, in possession of a sense of humor and good in the pocket should push come to shove. With all of that, we can probably get along just fine. The rest mostly doesn’t matter.
But this ethos is not as common as I would argue that it should be. I am amazed at the number of people who cannot resist, even under a potent threat of rebuke, from weighing in on the affairs of others. We have evolved into a society of busybody scolds — along, of course, social and political lines. Worse, not only do we suffer a surfeit of scolds, we suffer a surfeit of shamelessly clueless scolds.
I once worked as a writer for a well-read motorcycle publication. We performed exhaustive evaluations of the motorcycles that we wrote about. For several years, I participated in a number of sport bike shootouts. We'd gather between six and 12 new bikes from the OEMs, ride them for a few days on the mountain roads around Southern California, take them to a track for a day, then take them to a dragstrip.
After logging extensive miles on all of these bikes, in side by side testing under a variety of conditions, I felt confident in offering an opinion of how each bike performed. Some were great street bikes, but not potent track weapons. Others were track monsters, but would cramp every muscle in your body and set your butt on fire (in one case, literally) on any ride longer than six laps. Some looked fantastic, but would have difficulty doing the speed limit if you dropped them out of an airplane.
After a week of evaluating these machines, under a variety of circumstances, we'd write up the comparison and post our rider experiences in a feature article. It generally took about five minutes after the article went live on our website for the reader comments to light up with invective and abuse.
The comments were generally rabid. I'm quite sure that most of those complaining about our opinions had never been within as much as the same time zone of the bike they were ranting about. They'd almost certainly never ridden one.
Therein lies today's lesson. Work to become involved in nearly anything at a high level and you'll quickly discover that everyone else knows two things: their own name, and more about it than you do.
These observations are not intended as just a shot at dim-witted critics (though I'm delighted to include that as a bonus feature). They are intended as a general observation on the ubiquity of people who are incapable of staying out of things that a) they know almost nothing about, b) don't concern them, or c) are designed to inform others along lines of which they disapprove.
Recently, U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan attempted to give a speech hosted by the Federalist Society at Stanford University Law School. Duncan's speech was shut down by student hecklers and a DEI administrator who objected to his talk, “The Fifth Circuit in Conversation with the Supreme Court: Covid, Guns and Twitter.”
I'm not a Stanford law school student but if I were, I'd want to listen to this talk. Judge Duncan is a member of the Federal Judiciary. A law student ought to be interested in what he has to say, especially if they might be inclined to disagree. In an adversarial system of law, it's in one's best interests to understand how the other side thinks.
But that's not the way the student protesters and one administrator saw things. The contemporary left thinks that it's okay to compel others to listen to what they have to say, and further, to compel us to agree with it, but that it's not okay to express opposing points of view.
If these students aren't mature enough to comprehend the value of opposition research in the practice of law, could they at least be content to leave everyone else alone? Protest all you want, just allow everyone who wants to hear a talk, to do so.
But that's live and let live. These days you have to either indoctrinate or excoriate anyone who's not onboard. You're either with us or something's wrong with you.
Just up the road from Stanford lies Levi's Stadium, where Colin Kaepernick used to play for the San Francisco 49'ers. He might still be playing there too had his footwork not provided a launch platform for frequently errant passes that afforded his receivers roughly the same chance of catching one as a fan in the stands.
Kaepernick recently published a book about his travails as a rich, famous Black man seeking social justice in contemporary America. In the course of interviews to promote his book, he trashed the white parents who adopted, loved and raised him — throwing them under the bus for not appreciating his hair style as a teen. Kaepernick is evidently unaware of the social phenomenon whereby parents are generally unappreciative of their kid's hairstyles. My dad once threatened me with sheep shears.
Kap is this week's segue into what has become the living, breathing antithesis of live and let live — DEI. DEI is an enterprise driven by chronically unhappy people who simply cannot leave alone those who aren't buying what they are selling.
Yet, despite the general idiocy of DEI, I'm not for banning it, or preventing those who support it from having their say. I just don't want to have to go to a reeducation camp for pointing out that most of it is illiberal, absurd and patently illegal.
There are a lot of people in this country, and they all enjoy the same freedoms. Your freedoms have to compete with those of others beyond the tip of your nose. The best way to make it all work is probably to establish just enough directives to keep us all moving in the right direction. Then live and let live.
Unless we are friends or family, I just don't generally give a damn about anything that does not productively inform any interactions that we might have. I just care about how you treat me and mine. That's it. It's when you insist on foisting your views on me or mine that I am forced to square our disagreements up.
