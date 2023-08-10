Dorothy Moon

The American justice system, once hailed as a beacon of fairness and equality, is facing a reckoning as a growing divide becomes very evident. Recent developments, including the alleged corruption within the Biden family and the indictment of former President Donald Trump, sheds light on what appears to be a two-tiered approach to justice.

Just this week, former President Donald Trump was indicted once again for what is perceived as politically motivated charges intending to derail his candidacy for president. The sheer number of cases being brought against Donald Trump by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, while he is Biden’s leading opponent for president, raises eyebrows about the integrity of our justice system. Of course, the fake news media has trained their spotlights on Donald Trump, focusing all of their energy on the allegations against him.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

