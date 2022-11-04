As we approach the midterm elections and Veterans Day, it’s worth pondering the connection between these two events.
My 1973 high school class was the last group subject to induction into the military to fight in Vietnam, but no one was conscripted into service that year or thereafter. By the time my number was called the war was ending, and America’s military has operated on a volunteer basis to this day.
By 1973 I had concluded the Vietnam War was a horribly misguided venture. Many soldiers were dying on both sides along with thousands of innocent civilians. Some inductees refused to serve in Vietnam and went to jail while others claimed to be conscientious objectors. There were also “draft dodgers” who fled to Canada, but many answered the call for military service. I did not have to make the difficult decision that many Americans were confronted with.
My recollection is that soldiers returning from the Vietnam War weren’t always treated well, which was an injustice. Whether you agreed with our government’s military policy or not, the returning soldiers deserved our respect.They had not formulated the policies that caused the mayhem and wasted treasury. They did their duty, and many were grievously injured or paid the ultimate price.
Our country has its problems, but it is still an incredible success story of representative democracy. Can you imagine what the world would look like if our military had not stepped up to help defeat the Axis powers? Throughout American history many families have lost someone to preserve our freedoms.
It was inspiring to read recently of the American veterans who are fighting for adoption of the Afghanistan Adjustment Act, a bill designed to establish a residency pathway for refugees who fled their country as it fell to the Taliban. It’s not the first time I have read about American veterans working to help people from countries impacted by our military actions.
America has historically been a country that is respected for the integrity of its elections. We have never had a president who refused to accept the outcome of a valid election until the advent of Donald Trump. He unsuccessfully sought to thwart the will of the voters.
Despite compelling evidence that he lost, Trump persists in claiming the presidential election was stolen. If he could have enlisted the military he might have been successful on Jan. 6 in attempting to prevent the lawful transfer of power.
In many countries the military has seized power or aided dictators in doing so, but never in America. My impression, based upon encounters with people in the military, is that they operate out of a deep sense of duty and patriotic respect for America’s institutions and the rule of law — it’s part of their DNA that calls them to service in the first place.
Trump would have used the military to achieve his criminal aims if that were possible, but he found no support for that option and chose to incite a mob. Many of these misguided souls have been convicted as we approach the midterms while other Trump emboldened candidates claim the upcoming elections will only be fair if they win. What a crock.
On Nov. 8 our country will conduct fair elections throughout the land and the winners will assume office. No amount of hot-air posturing will elevate someone to power for an office they did not win. I appreciate the candidates from all parties who have the courage to run. Given some of the crap that has shown up in my mailbox, it's easy to understand why many people avoid seeking public office.
I’m thankful that I live in a country that honors precious freedoms. That includes gratefulness toward those who have served our country through military duty in order to preserve these rights.
We are a world leader partially because of our constitutional freedoms and democratic elections. But for the valor of our military, we would not be conducting elections where the winners take office, and losers graciously concede while fighting on for their beliefs. Our visionary form of government will always be worth fighting for. All Americans should feel gratitude for what others have sacrificed to ensure that we can exercise our privilege to vote in the coming days.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
