Predicting the results of the Nov. 8 election is a large industry across America right now. It’s not as difficult here in GOP Idaho.
There are very credible challengers — Democrat Tom Arkoosh, running for attorney general is one — but the political power is firmly in Republican hands. Most statewide races will be won by GOP candidates.
That’s mostly true locally, but here are some to watch. The three Democrats running for the Legislature in District 29 — that’s most of Pocatello — are all in contested races. In Bannock County, the Democrats facing competitors are Tamara Code for assessor, and Lisa Alexander and Kathleen Lewis for county commissioners in the 2nd and 3rd Districts, respectively.
James Ruchti, candidate for the Idaho Senate, and Mary Shea and Nate Roberts, candidates for the Idaho House are the Democrats running in D29. Ruchti currently serves in the House. The Pocatello native, West Point graduate, former Army Intelligence officer and successful lawyer has a track record of preparation, leadership and collaboration in the Legislature.
Mary Shea is also a lawyer as well as a former instructor and department head at Idaho State University. She is a community activist and an advocate for child welfare. She has raised her three sons here in Pocatello.
Nate Roberts is an electrician who would be a genuine citizen-legislator. He says he has based his campaign on his goal to “help working people and their families.”
Arkoosh, who runs a successful Boise law firm, is a skilled attorney with far more courtroom time than his Republican opponent. Arkoosh has legal expertise in water law and also has vastly more experience working with the agencies and boards that make up Idaho state government than his opponent.
Arkoosh also has the endorsement of many more former Idaho GOP officials than his opponent. Former Republican Idaho Gov. Phil Batt says of Arkoosh that he will not play politics as AG.
“He will be a neutral arbiter who will tell state agencies what they need to know, not what they want to hear. Tom Arkoosh has my support,” said Batt.
Whether Arkoosh can turn his credentials into enough votes to pull off an upset victory on Tuesday is the question. Arkoosh may be able to do that, but it’s an uphill battle for him.
Arkoosh may benefit from what is a growing divide between traditional centrist Republicans and far-Right extremists who have taken control of much of the Idaho party’s structure. These culture warriors are so focused on emotionally persuasive, though mostly invented, messages that win votes that they’re offering few, if any, workable solutions to challenges the state’s electorate is facing.
Inaction on property taxes is just one area where the Idaho Legislature, despite wallowing in a $1.5 billion surplus of your tax dollars this year, fell flat. Instead, the Boise legislative session spent much of its effort fine-tuning a law to put a $20,000 bounty on doctors and others who would protect the health of a pregnant mother by helping her get a medically needed abortion.
The Legislature was also distracted by some members weighing in on their certain belief, without evidence, that school, municipal and university librarians are peddling pornography to students. That followed previous attacks that have lowered the morale of classroom teachers.
The false attacks claim, again without evidence, that Idaho public schools are places where teachers and administrators groom students to be victims of sexual abuse. Previous false claims have been made by some legislators that any discussion of race in Idaho public schools is evidence Idaho teachers preach racism.
Can Arkoosh win? In a “normal” year in which Republican candidates in statewide races could count on 60 percent of the vote, I’d say no.
This is not a normal year, however. There are many Republicans and independents unhappy with the extreme attacks, like those on schools and libraries, by the far-right wing of the GOP. This year that may carry a well-qualified candidate like Arkoosh a long way.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.