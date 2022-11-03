Dave Finkelnburg

Dave Finkelnburg

Predicting the results of the Nov. 8 election is a large industry across America right now. It’s not as difficult here in GOP Idaho.

There are very credible challengers — Democrat Tom Arkoosh, running for attorney general is one — but the political power is firmly in Republican hands. Most statewide races will be won by GOP candidates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.