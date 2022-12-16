Lydia Noble

It takes a lot to get this community riled enough to take civic-type action. But Bannock County Commissioners did just that following their 12/02/22 announcement that, without any public input and within a one-week timeframe, they were considering earmarking $8M (almost half) of their $17M+ American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotment for a proposed multi-use sports stadium. Ultimately, ARPA money for stadiums is NOT likely an appropriate use according to the final Federal ARPA guidelines issued in January 2022, and per the Idaho State Journal on 12/08/2022. Though, Commissioner Tovey did attempt to clarify that this was a multi-use (sports) “facility.”

Now on life-support, per one Commissioner, this project started with a discussion in July 2021 between Commissioner Tovey and Jeff L. Eiseman (of Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment.) More recently, Commissioner Hough visited the $43M Augusta ballpark that Eiseman spoke about on 11/29/22. The looming question is how is it possible they JUST learned this project was likely not allowable? From their 11/29/22 meeting, all indications were that they would meet on 12/09/22 to make a decision—nothing formal yet, just decide to work toward an agreement and solidify other contributions and investments for this $20M project. But after the backlash, the public was told the Commissioners still had a lot of unanswered questions, that they needed to gather more information, evaluate options, and that “no” decisions would be made yet. 

