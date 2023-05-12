With age you learn to ignore foul comparisons, nasty names, and derogatory labels. But a new barb has been coined especially annoying to traditional conservatives. It is being called “cis.”
A few years ago, I heard the term used to discount my entire world view as symptomatic of “white cisheteropatriarchy.” The insult deserves dissection.
“White” refers to my presumed race, and despite my Shoshone ancestor, most of my grandparents were European and burn in sun like diaper-rash on a baby’s behind. “White” is imprecise, but not wrong.
“Patriarchy” signals a man and father. These are titles of which I aspire to be worthy. In my culture a patriarch is assumed wise and respected, revered second only to an honored matriarch.
The prefix “hetero” suggests my sexuality. It is beyond “presumptuous” as the accuser was speaking devoid of firsthand knowledge. However, having married a beautiful woman who bore four precocious children, all claiming me as father, and wardrobed with the fashion sense of Archie Bunker, dodging that label (or at least its stereotype) would be difficult.
Which leaves the remaining insult, upon which the trashiness of my world view apparently rests, the highly offensive term “cis.” A prefix for “cisgender,” this adjective is new to English and not found in most hardcopy dictionaries. The website Transhub says it means “whatever gender you are now is the same as what was presumed for you at birth.”
At first this sounded redundant. As an unrepentant “patriarch” I’m condemned for my XY chromosomal configuration. A doctor declared me to be XY even without a DNA test, upon my exit from the birth canal. I have taken no action to correct that doctor. So does the term “cis” merely mean “Someone who never went to Sweden to reverse their doctor’s original ... observation?”
For many Americans (thousands each year) such surgery is essential, and you don’t have to go to Sweden for it anymore. For those with Klinefelter Syndrome, or any other SDD (sexual development disorder), hormone treatments and surgeries provide critical medical benefit. Importantly, these treatments “reduce ambiguity,” and improvements to body and mind are clinically observed.
The malignancy of “cis” becomes obvious when applied to those with Klinefelter. Apparently, the word on Transhub giving the essence of “cis” is “presumed.” It is not a medical term. It identifies an “acceptance of convention,” a vice in Marxist ideology which calls for reversing and co-opting stereotypes. It is refusing to deconstruct that makes you “cis.”
That explains why “cisgender” isn’t useful when talking about persons with SDD. Dubbed “intersexuals,” they become “non-cis” only by rebelling nonsensically: achieving one phenotype (body parts), then embracing a different stereotype (lifestyle). The term cis enshrines stereotypes.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the U.S. Civil Rights Act, and pluralistic free society doctrine all emphatically decry stereotyping. Men wearing stilettos? Girls racing fast cars? Individuals should be free to define themselves. Labels imposing our own prejudices and expectations are enslaving.
Stereotypes are lies, imposing visual, biased, blindered and imperfect perceptions of who you are over the objective truth you know about yourself. “Cisgenderism” is inherently Marxist: you must deny objective truth to support a label that promotes, in fact requires, stereotypes.
For me to be “non-cis” my demand to be called a “girl” is supported only by adopting stereotypical traits of girls. That is twisted. We get to the same place, but on a much better path, by just not stereotyping.
And leave the obstetrician’s judgment alone — they’re not “wrong,” just declaring a scientific truth, based on prima facie definitions. No doctor “presumes” a societal stigma.
Let’s let you define you. “Cisgender” has no linguistic value other than deconstructing society’s few objective truths. That “free society” is a yet-to-be-fully-realized aspirational legacy, priceless and vulnerable. In it you can call me whatever you want. I know the truth.
But since it only impedes such a society, please don’t call me “cis!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.