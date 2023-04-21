In February, Dorothy Moon, the chair of the Idaho Republican Party, wrote an editorial about our organization, Idaho Children Are Primary, or ICAP. ICAP is a 501c4 bipartisan organization created to put a spotlight on legislation that affects Idaho’s children. In her editorial, Mrs. Moon called our bipartisanship, transparency and integrity into question.

We are grateful that Mrs. Moon has taken an interest in our organization. We cannot be effective unless elected officials and their constituents know about us. As far as we know, we are the only bipartisan organization of our kind in Idaho. Our board shows mutual respect to each other despite different perspectives, something that arguably has been missing from most political discussions. We are quite proud of the fact that the conservatives and progressives in our organization can come together and agree unanimously on all of our bill ratings.

Dr. Fred Wood is a former Republican state representative and Dr. John Rusche is a former Democratic state representative.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

You don't come together with the radical leftists pushing their tranny agenda.....you fight them every step of the way. The fact that you are calling these liberals, progressives.....proves that you are a phony conservative. This guy is the enemy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.