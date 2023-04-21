In February, Dorothy Moon, the chair of the Idaho Republican Party, wrote an editorial about our organization, Idaho Children Are Primary, or ICAP. ICAP is a 501c4 bipartisan organization created to put a spotlight on legislation that affects Idaho’s children. In her editorial, Mrs. Moon called our bipartisanship, transparency and integrity into question.
We are grateful that Mrs. Moon has taken an interest in our organization. We cannot be effective unless elected officials and their constituents know about us. As far as we know, we are the only bipartisan organization of our kind in Idaho. Our board shows mutual respect to each other despite different perspectives, something that arguably has been missing from most political discussions. We are quite proud of the fact that the conservatives and progressives in our organization can come together and agree unanimously on all of our bill ratings.
Mrs. Moon stated many falsehoods in her article around transgender youth. She calls gender dysphoria a “controversial” mental health condition. Gender dysphoria is in fact a medical diagnosis recognized by the World Health Organization. She states that we support “taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries for children.” That is untrue and not even happening in our state. What we do NOT support is the fining and imprisoning of medical providers for working with parents of gender dysphoric youth. Children with gender dysphoria suffer from increased rates of depression and suicidal ideation; there is no evidence that treatment decisions made in conjunction with the family and the child contribute to this risk.
Mrs. Moon stated that we claim neutrality due to our bipartisan board. We have never claimed neutrality. We are not funded by, or supportive of, the “radical Left” as Mrs. Moon insinuates. We are in fact an all-volunteer organization of physicians, educators and elected officials. Our only “special interest” is to support legislation that in turn supports the health, education and well-being of all of the children of Idaho. Period.
Mrs. Moon stated that we “largely operate outside of the public eye.” Actually, our main goal is to draw attention to what we do. We would love for every Idahoan to visit our website, idahochildrenareprimary.org. We notify all 105 legislators what our rating is on each bill before any votes are taken, as well as provide them with the details and documentation of our position.
We have recently posted the Kids Matter Index legislator scorecards. More than one out of four Republican legislators scored in the top quintile of the Kids Matter Index, and eight of the nine bills ICAP supported passed the Idaho Legislature and were signed into law or adopted. ICAP identified five bills that we felt were harmful to children. Of those five, only one became law.
It has been a privilege to work with our lawmakers on both sides of the aisle these past several years. If Mrs. Moon or anyone else has more questions about ICAP or our process, they are welcome to contact us via our website.
Dr. Fred Wood is a former Republican state representative and Dr. John Rusche is a former Democratic state representative.
You don't come together with the radical leftists pushing their tranny agenda.....you fight them every step of the way. The fact that you are calling these liberals, progressives.....proves that you are a phony conservative. This guy is the enemy.
