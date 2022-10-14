It has been hard to obtain conventional press coverage for Ammon Bundy.
It is as though the media is concerned that providing Bundy wider public exposure is tantamount to aiding and abetting a criminal. Lost are the facts.
Please consider this:
First, Ammon Bundy was acquitted by three courts, including the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, of all charges for protesting federal government overreach. How could this be?
Second, between the 1870s and ’90s, it was the success of the Bundy family and tens of thousands fellow ranchers and farmers in the arid American West who convinced Congress to create the Bureau of Reclamation and other environmental agencies. Why have these very agencies largely snubbed this vital pioneer legacy as they moved from being collaborative to controlling, and, yes, even combative and condemning over the past four decades?
Third, the ongoing “homesteading” of those agencies on state lands is clearly unconstitutional: The U.S. Constitution proclaims “all” federal property in a state must be “purchased” from the state “by the Consent of the Legislature of the State.” This never happened.
The Constitution of the State of Idaho — accepted by Congress — declares: “All property and institutions of the territory shall, upon the adoption of the constitution, become the property and institutions of the state of Idaho.”
Fourth, why then does the federal government claim it owns 62 percent of Idaho’s land, along with its billions in untapped natural resource wealth? Idaho does not need the federal government’s unconstitutional “handholding” when it comes to our land.
Fifth, current press coverage typically describes Ammon Bundy as “militant,” though he has never been armed in any protest. He is also labeled “anti-government,” though he is simply for good government. His ideas are labeled “radical.” One must ask if a constitutional conservative is “radical”? And finally, he is deemed a “criminal.” But, by what measure?
He was arrested several times at the capital for protesting Gov. Brad Little’s illegal and unconstitutional COVID emergency order. Idaho law states if an emergency order is to be continued, the governor must convene the Legislature after 60 days. He did not, despite being reminded to do so by legislators. If the governor doesn’t have to obey the law and the state Constitution, who does?
Sixth, Ammon Bundy was arrested for civil disobedience while attempting to convince hospital staff and Child Protective Services that Baby Cyrus should not be separated from his breastfeeding mother (his sole safe source of nourishment), that his parents had taken every possible medical measure to improve their son’s health, and therefore he should not be thrust into the foster care system. Within days St. Luke’s Hospital released Cyrus, who is now thriving today at home.
Seventh, the defamation lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s hurt feelings is civil, not criminal.
Eighth, what keeps Ammon Bundy going, even with all the obstacles he has faced and is still facing, is his opposition to clear cut government overreach, injustice and inefficiency. The Nevada judge declared the federal government’s case “shocked the conscience of the court” and “violated the universal sense of justice.” For more information, Google search Larry Wooten, a BLM employee, and Dan Love, a BLM agent, and prepare to be appalled.
Ninth, Ammon Bundy wants to keep Idaho attached to its traditional and constitutional roots and lands, as well as open the doors to its own future by present and upcoming generations. He will Keep Idaho IDAHO.
Tenth, it is Ammon Bundy’s kind of courage, which is exceedingly rare, and there are few in our political arena with his fortitude, fidelity to the law, liberty and, finally, his easy to observe love for all people that will make him an ideal governor for Idaho.
Please go to VoteBundy.com for the details of what Ammon Bundy stands for. This gubernatorial race could not be more important.
Rick Hydrick lives in Preston, Idaho. He was both a water resource manager at Lake Tahoe and a professional environmental historian during his 42-year career. He has worked at the center of critical and significant environmental policy, practice and modification at the local, state, regional and federal levels of government.
