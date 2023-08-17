Lauren Necochea

All Idahoans need a roof over their heads, but today’s housing market challenges residents across the income spectrum. Rapid population growth has led to home costs outpacing wages, with monthly rents climbing an average of $475 in Idaho — a staggering 41 percent increase — over the past three years. And a worrisome trend in out-of-state investors scooping up large swaths of properties is only exacerbating the situation.

While many landlords operate in good faith, state laws allow bad actors to take advantage of having the upper hand in a tough market. Renters sometimes have no other options than to pay exorbitant application fees, exploitative charges and steep rent hikes. Idahoans are often surprised to learn how little recourse renters have against these practices.

Lauren Necochea is a Democrat representing Idaho's District 19, House Seat A.

